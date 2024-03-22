International

Biden fires back, responds to Trump’s ‘Are You Better Off’ challenge

ByGemma Iso

March 22, 2024
Using Reagan’s iconic debate question, President Joe Biden fires back and is rewriting the political playbook, aiming the spotlight directly at his predecessor, Donald Trump. In a charged atmosphere at a recent Dallas fundraiser, Biden seized the opportunity to confront Trump’s legacy head-on.

“Well, Don, I’m glad you asked that question, man,” Biden quipped, before launching into a stark recount of the chaos of 2020 under Trump’s leadership.

Biden fires back

He vividly painted a picture of a nation gripped by a pandemic, with overwhelmed hospitals, shortages of vital equipment, and the heartbreaking isolation of loved ones in their final moments. Biden didn’t stop there, criticizing Trump’s handling of racial justice protests and the January 6 insurrection.

But Biden’s message wasn’t just about dwelling on the past; it was about contrasting it with the present. “So let me ask you. Does anyone here want to go back to 2020?” he challenged the crowd. “When fear ruled our lives when Trump was president? I don’t think so.”

This bold move is part of a broader strategy by the Biden campaign to ensure voters don’t forget the trials of the Trump era as the November showdown looms.

Biden’s campaign didn’t just stop at the fundraiser. A new digital ad swiftly followed, juxtaposing Trump’s infamous question with haunting images of empty shelves and strained healthcare facilities.

Memories: New battleground

“In the coming months, Kamala and I will be making the case how Americans are better off than four years ago,” Biden affirmed.

“We navigated the pandemic, revived the economy, and restored America’s standing in the world – all without resorting to absurd remedies or inciting insurrection.”

As the Biden-Trump rematch intensifies, the battleground is set not just on policy but on memory – a battle to shape the narrative of the past and present, as voters ponder the path forward.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

