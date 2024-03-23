Throwing some serious shade, Hillary Clinton poked fun at Donald Trump, the likely Republican nominee for president, over his never-ending legal troubles.

From facing multiple indictments to racking up half a billion dollars in civil liabilities, the only one who seems to think they’re better off now than four years ago is Donald Trump,” Clinton quipped in a post on X, stirring up social media.

This jab comes after Trump’s recent legal battles, reminding everyone of their contentious showdown in the 2016 presidential race.

Just recently, she was quoted as contemplating filing a $2 billion defamation lawsuit against Trump, Fox News, and the GOP.

Would she?

Clinton’s defamation lawsuit

Several individuals expressed skepticism regarding the possibility of Hillary Clinton pursuing a defamation lawsuit, suggesting that such action would backfire due to potential disclosures of her misdeeds.

One user dismisses her as a “bitter old lady,” while another argues that any legal action would only highlight her perceived dishonesty and lead to legal consequences.

Furthermore, there’s a sentiment that Clinton’s frustration stems from waning relevance rather than genuine grievances. Additionally, some users deride the idea of the Clintons litigating defamation, considering it absurd given their political history.

Overall, these comments underscore a widespread belief that Clinton’s pursuit of legal action would be ill-advised and likely detrimental to her reputation.

In 2019, Hillary labeled President Trump as an “illegitimate president,” insinuating that he was aware of having unlawfully won the 2016 presidential election.

In a recent appearance on The View, Hillary Clinton warned Americans that a victory for former President Trump in 2024 “would spell the demise of our nation as we understand it.” She accuses him of intending to imprison dissenters, silence credible media sources, and actively subvert both the rule of law and fundamental American principles.

