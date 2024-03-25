Former President Donald Trump’s anticipated run for the White House in 2024 is facing significant financial hurdles. With potential donors repelled, he’s at a disadvantage compared to President Joe Biden’s well-funded reelection operation.

Calling on donors

Despite being the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee, Trump is reportedly scrambling to bolster his campaign’s finances, with less than eight months remaining until Election Day. Sources revealed that Trump is dedicating entire days to calling donors, seeking support to strengthen his campaign infrastructure.

Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a prominent Trump fundraiser, acknowledged the challenges, citing “donor fatigue” and the uphill battle of catching up with Democrats’ fundraising efforts.

“We have to focus not just on fundraising, but also on highlighting the contrast between the two candidates,” Loeffler emphasized.

Recent reports indicate that Trump’s campaign and his Save America political action committee raised $15.9 million in February, with $37 million in cash on hand. However, this pales in comparison to Biden and the Democratic National Committee’s impressive haul of $53 million in February, boasting over $155 million in cash reserves.

Legal woes

Critics point to Trump’s polarizing agenda and legal woes as factors deterring potential donors. With outstanding civil judgments totaling around $600 million, including hefty legal bills and penalties, Trump’s financial burdens are hindering fundraising efforts.

Moreover, Trump’s alliance with the Republican National Committee (RNC) to address legal expenses further complicates matters. The RNC has agreed to allocate donor funds to cover Trump’s legal fees, raising questions about the party’s broader financial strategy.

As the RNC navigates the delicate balance of supporting Trump’s legal battles and funding nationwide campaigns, the party faces the challenge of securing resources for competitive races, including Senate and House contests.

Trump’s financial struggles add another layer of uncertainty to an already contentious political landscape, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown between the former president and his Democratic counterpart.

