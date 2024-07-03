SHINee’s Taemin may be hosting the new season of Mnet’s “Road to Kingdom”!

On July 3, News1 reported that Taemin is set to be the MC for “Road to Kingdom” Season 2.

In response, a source from Mnet shared, “Taemin is positively in talks to star as an MC for the new season of ‘Road to Kingdom.’”

In June, “Road to Kingdom” announced a major reorganization and rebranding to spotlight rising K-pop boy groups and introduce new benefits for the winning team.

It was reported that CRAVITY, xikers, THE NEW SIX, 8TURN, YOUNITE, ATBO, and TEMPEST would be joining the contestant lineup, with ONEUS also in talks to join following their appearance in Season 1.

The show will reportedly premiere in September. Stay tuned for more updates!

Dancing machine

Lee Taemin, popularly known as Taemin, is a multi-talented South Korean singer, dancer, actor, and model who has captivated audiences for over a decade.

Born on July 18, 1993, in Seoul, South Korea, he debuted in May 2008 as the youngest member of the iconic boy group SHINee under SM Entertainment.

Known as SHINee’s “Dancing Machine,” Taemin is celebrated for his exceptional dance skills and stage presence.

As part of SHINee, Taemin has released numerous hit songs like “Ring Ding Dong,” “Lucifer,” “View,” and “Don’t Call Me.” In 2014, he launched his solo career with the EP “Ace,” showcasing his artistic versatility with solo albums and EPs spanning various genres, including R&B, pop, and contemporary dance.

Popular solo tracks include “Danger,” “Move,” “Criminal,” and his latest hit, “Guilty” (2023). Taemin is known for his captivating music videos featuring strong choreography and artistic concepts.

Acting career

Taemin has also ventured into acting, appearing in dramas like “TaeTiGo” (2012) and “Never Gonna Dance Again” (2020). Additionally, he has participated in variety shows and modelled for various brands.