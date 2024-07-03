Celebrity

Road To Kingdom, Season 2: SHINee’s Taemin to host the show?

ByLydia Koh

July 3, 2024

SHINee’s Taemin may be hosting the new season of Mnet’s “Road to Kingdom”!

On July 3, News1 reported that Taemin is set to be the MC for “Road to Kingdom” Season 2.

In response, a source from Mnet shared, “Taemin is positively in talks to star as an MC for the new season of ‘Road to Kingdom.’”

In June, “Road to Kingdom” announced a major reorganization and rebranding to spotlight rising K-pop boy groups and introduce new benefits for the winning team.

It was reported that CRAVITY, xikers, THE NEW SIX, 8TURN, YOUNITE, ATBO, and TEMPEST would be joining the contestant lineup, with ONEUS also in talks to join following their appearance in Season 1.

The show will reportedly premiere in September. Stay tuned for more updates!

Photo: Instagram/Taemin

Dancing machine

Lee Taemin, popularly known as Taemin, is a multi-talented South Korean singer, dancer, actor, and model who has captivated audiences for over a decade.

Born on July 18, 1993, in Seoul, South Korea, he debuted in May 2008 as the youngest member of the iconic boy group SHINee under SM Entertainment.

See also  SHINee's Jonghyun remembered on 2nd anniversary of his passing

Known as SHINee’s “Dancing Machine,” Taemin is celebrated for his exceptional dance skills and stage presence.

As part of SHINee, Taemin has released numerous hit songs like “Ring Ding Dong,” “Lucifer,” “View,” and “Don’t Call Me.” In 2014, he launched his solo career with the EP “Ace,” showcasing his artistic versatility with solo albums and EPs spanning various genres, including R&B, pop, and contemporary dance.

Popular solo tracks include “Danger,” “Move,” “Criminal,” and his latest hit, “Guilty” (2023). Taemin is known for his captivating music videos featuring strong choreography and artistic concepts.

Acting career

Taemin has also ventured into acting, appearing in dramas like “TaeTiGo” (2012) and “Never Gonna Dance Again” (2020). Additionally, he has participated in variety shows and modelled for various brands.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

Jimin earns remarkable military service recognition, gets promoted, and receives Division Commander’s Award

October 8, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

Jennie to cast a magical spell on fans with “Mantra” new single and make a powerful comeback on Oct 11

October 8, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BTS’s J-Hope spreads his compassionate sunshine to abandoned dogs, donates pet food, and improves pet care centre’s poor conditions

October 7, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Business

Analysts: Dyson’s one-day retrenchment notice to employees may have harmed its reputation despite abiding by the law

October 8, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Celebrity

Jimin earns remarkable military service recognition, gets promoted, and receives Division Commander’s Award

October 8, 2024 Lydia Koh
Business

“These are testing times” — Samsung apologises for causing concerns about its lag in AI chip market amid profit jump

October 8, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Celebrity

Jennie to cast a magical spell on fans with “Mantra” new single and make a powerful comeback on Oct 11

October 8, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.