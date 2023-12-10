SINGAPORE: A man took to social media to express his shock at seeing a whole pile of parcels which he said were slated for next-day delivery. He added that the packages contained personal contact information and had been left alone by a delivery truck.

“Witness multiple times LALA Move driver placing pending delivery parcels for next day to deliver in the public. Parcels includes clearly visible names, addresses, handphone numbers. No wonder nowadays need to pay for insurance protection for delivery,” wrote a netizen who goes by Cini Mod on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Saturday (Dec 9).

He posted a photo of a large stack of packages beside what appears to be the door of an indoor parking garage. Ironically, beside the stack is a sign on the wall reminding car owners about keeping their vehicles and possessions safe.

Read also: Netizen wonders why Shopee parcels were left unattended at Bishan condominium carpark

Mr Cini Mod also posted a close-up photo of the stack of parcels, where the package labels can be seen. He posted a video of a woman unloading packages in the area. The video pans to the parking area, where an open Lalamove van has many parcels.

The Independent Singapore contacted Mr Cini Mod, who told us he had originally seen the stack last night. He added, however, that this morning, some parcel wrappings had been torn open.

“Just hope they will stop doing such things as handphone numbers, addresses and names with surname are being shown publicly,” he added, noting that some items looked like “expensive goods.”

He pointed out that the parcels included packages from Amazon, Shopee, Lazada, and Taobao and added that he is not sure “if PDPA is applicable to such situation.”

Mr Cini Mod referred to the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA), which aims to protect personal data in Singapore.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Lalamove for further comments or updates.

However, this is not the first time that this type of occurrence has happened. In April, a netizen wondered why Shopee parcels were left unattended at Bishan condominium carpark.

A Facebook user named Yan posted pictures of the parcels on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page, writing, “Is this a new collection point at Sky Habitat? Shopee how is the parcels being lay (sic) UNATTENDED openly? This just happened today @ 17 Apr 2023!”

“Is this why parcels always lost?” Yan also asked.

Read also: SingPost under fire again after another stack of mail is left behind at HDB void deck /TISG