KOREA: According to an exclusive report on Sept 21, KST, Red Velvet’s Joy is reportedly exploring new management options ahead of her contract renewal with SM Entertainment, as reported by Allkpop.

Star News revealed that Joy recently met with a different management label, fueling speculation that she might leave SM Entertainment. Each Red Velvet member has different contract expiration and renewal dates due to their staggered debuts.

Despite this, SM Entertainment stayed quiet about the members’ contract statuses until late 2022, although the group’s original 7-year contracts ended in 2021.

August 2023 saw the official confirmation by SM of Seulgi’s decision to extend her contract. Irene’s renewal was also announced later in Feb of this year.

Dissatisfaction with SM Entertainment

Joy had repeatedly expressed her displeasure with SM Entertainment throughout Red Velvet’s “Cosmic” promotions, citing annoyance over the agency’s lack of responsiveness to the group’s requests. Her remarks have since added to the speculation about her possible departure.

In other news, Red Velvet is scheduled to meet their fans during their 2024 fan-con tour, ‘Happiness: My Dear, ReVe1uv,’ starting in Macau on Sept 28.

Joy’s real name is Park Soo Young. Besides singing, she also acts and hosts. She is part of popular girl group Red Velvet.

Sunshine of Red Velvet

Joy is often described as the “sunshine” of Red Velvet, known for her bright and cheerful personality. She is loved by fans for her infectious laughter, positive energy, and genuine interactions with others.

Joy joined Red Velvet in 2014 and debuted with the group’s hit song “Happiness.” In addition to her group activities, Joy has pursued a successful solo career. She released her debut solo album “Hello, My Dear” in 2021, showcasing her versatility as an artist.

Joy has dabbled in acting as well, making appearances in a number of plays, including “Tempted,” “The Liar and His Lover,” and “Once Upon a Small Town.”