SINGAPORE: A man claimed on social media that a recruitment agency sued him for S$2,000 after he failed to attend a job interview.

Posting on Reddit’s ‘Ask Singapore’ forum on Saturday (Dec 28), he explained that he missed the interview due to personal family issues and had even informed the agency beforehand that he couldn’t attend.

Despite this, weeks later, he was shocked to receive a court letter stating that the agency was suing him and demanding S$2,000 in compensation.

“I hadn’t signed anything with them for the work. I paid them $100 because I was so lost at the moment and didn’t know what to think, even though it’s not the deadline yet, which was on the 15th of December as stated, but they urged me to pay on the 9th of December,” he said.

“They said I raked their customer base, which I don’t understand when they said they were supposed to schedule another interview for me, but in the end, they mentioned that someone else took the slot within just 1-2 days,” he added.



Since then, the man claimed the agency has been harassing him non-stop, pushing him to drop the court process and settle privately.

“I disagreed, and then they used another number to blackmail me when I didn’t reply to their messages on WhatsApp. I told them I want to settle it in court,” he wrote.

Unsure of how to proceed, he turned to the online community for advice on what to do next.

“What should I do next? I reported it to the police, who said it was likely a scam. However, it appears on the CJTS portal (for court) that it’s really there and [there is] indeed a case filed against me. I don’t know what to think now,” he said.

“You have nothing to fear if you didn’t sign anything with them beforehand…”

In the discussion thread, Singaporean Redditors were shocked that someone could be sued for missing a job interview. Many were also confused about how the agency could take such action, especially since the man hadn’t signed formal contracts or agreements.

One Redditor said, “Wth! Never heard of this before. You have nothing to fear if you haven’t signed anything with them beforehand. You should show the threatening messages to the police and file a police report. That’s threats and harassment.”

Another commented, “No contract, no legal obligation. Something is wrong here.”

Some suggested he seek legal help or reach out to organizations that offer free or low-cost legal advice. One Redditor added, “If you didn’t sign anything with the recruiter, they might be using your email or text message to form the basis of their case.

You had better talk to a lawyer asap and bring all the documents to them. A court case is no joke.”

Still, a few Redditors weren’t entirely convinced that the man hadn’t signed anything. One Redditor remarked, “You must have signed something; otherwise, how can the company file a claim? But $2K or even $1 is also a ridiculous penalty to impose.”

Where to seek legal help

Pro Bono SG offers free basic legal guidance for those who need help but can’t afford a lawyer or are unfamiliar with seeking legal advice. You can book appointments online or visit one of their physical clinics.

The clinics are open Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays and eves. You can register online through their website if you’re interested in this service.

Alternatively, you can reach out to them via email at help@probono.sg or by calling 6536 0650 for further assistance.

Read also: Jobseeker says she’s having a hard time finding a job due to her short job stints, asks S’poreans for advice

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)