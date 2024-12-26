SINGAPORE: A jobseeker took to social media to share her struggles with potential employers and interviewers, who seem to be more focused on her short job stints than her skills and academic qualifications.

In a post on r/askSingapore, a Reddit forum, she shared that she has only been in the workforce for a year but has already held two jobs. She stressed, though, that there were valid reasons for leaving both roles.

Her first job, she shared, was a temporary position where she didn’t gain much experience since the work was ‘pretty chill.’

As for her second role, although it aligned with her interests and was a full-time position, the work environment soon became unbearable.

She explained that after just a few months, she began to realize that the department was understaffed, which put immense pressure on the team.

“The boss was extremely manipulative in making us do more work. I ended up getting pretty bad anxiety from the job,” she wrote.

“I’d wake up in the middle of the night thinking about work, getting nauseous when walking back home after work and ending up puking in a bush. I left in September this year without managing to find a new job prior to leaving.”

Now, however, these decisions are affecting her job prospects. During interviews, she finds herself frequently being asked about her job history, with her short stints at each role becoming a point of concern for potential employers.

“Went for an interview recently and I felt that the main concern of the interviewer was about my short stints at my jobs so far,” she said. “When she asked about the reason why I left this most recent job, it seemed as though the interview became more of a complaining session more than anything.”

Seeking advice, she asked the online community, “How do I answer questions about leaving my job within half a year?”

“Just leave it out unless you can really turn it into a selling point.”

In the discussion thread, Singaporean Redditors told the jobseeker not to talk negatively about her past jobs, as it could make her seem unprofessional or bitter, which could turn off employers.

Instead of focusing on the tough parts of her previous roles, like the manipulative boss or the toxic work environment, they suggested she try to present her experiences in a more neutral or positive light.

By doing so, she could avoid sounding like she’s complaining and instead show that she’s someone who’s learned from past challenges and is looking ahead.

One Redditor suggested she could say something like, “The role wasn’t aligning with my expectations or supporting my professional growth. I found myself working on tasks that didn’t match what we had initially agreed upon. It was a tough decision, but I believe in pursuing opportunities where I can thrive and contribute meaningfully.”

Another added, “If you could point out the problem and what you tried to do to solve it/ what could have been done about it on hindsight, then maybe it will sound less like complaint session?”

Others recommended that she consider leaving the two jobs out of her resume. One Redditor said, “Why did you put it in the resume? The experience itself is less than 6 months and it’s hard to convince people that you actually manage to achieve something in that short period of time. Just leave it out unless you can really turn it into a selling point.”

Should short job stints be included on your resume?

According to Resume Worded, a platform that offers feedback on resumes, short-term jobs should only be included if they contribute positively to your overall candidacy, such as by showcasing relevant experience, skills, or accomplishments.

If the role was brief (less than six months), didn’t lead to any notable achievements, or was in a completely different field, it’s generally better to leave it off your resume. This helps you avoid cluttering your resume with experiences that don’t strengthen your application.

Johnny C. Taylor Jr., president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, also emphasizes that resumes aren’t meant to be a comprehensive list of every job you’ve ever had. Instead, they should focus on the most relevant information that aligns with the job you’re applying for, such as key work experience, skills, and accomplishments.

