Rare partial solar eclipse to dazzle Singaporeans in April

SINGAPORE: Astronomy enthusiasts are in for a special treat later this month as a rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible in Singapore in the late morning and early afternoon on 20 April. This unique type of solar eclipse will be a combination of a total solar eclipse and an annular solar eclipse, depending on the location.

Some places, like Exmouth in Western Australia, will experience a total eclipse, while others in Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Papua New Guinea will witness a partial eclipse due to their position outside the complete shadow of the moon.

In Singapore, the moon will cover only about 15 per cent of the Sun’s disk at the peak of the eclipse, which will start at 10:54 am, peak at 11:55 pm and end at 12:58 pm. The astronomical spectacle can be viewed from most locations across the island.

Stargazers here will have to wait over four years, until 2 Aug 2027, to catch another solar eclipse – one which may be difficult to catch as it will be a partial eclipse occurring during sunset. The next partial solar eclipse will be visible in Singapore on 22 July 2028.

Singapore’s Science Centre will host a viewing session at its Ecogarden from 11 am to 1 pm, where telescopes will be set up for safe and magnified views of the phenomenon. The Science Museum will hold viewing activities between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm that day, The entire solar eclipse process will also be broadcast live through the Science Centre’s YouTube channel.

Specialized solar filters must be used to view the eclipse safely, as sunglasses and common household or vehicular solar films are insufficient and can damage the eyes.

Those interested in observing the eclipse can purchase solar observation glasses from the Science Centre Singapore’s Curiosity Shop for S$5 a pair or from the Astro Scientific Centre for S$5.90.

