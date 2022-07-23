Home News Racism on Racial Harmony Day: Yishun Innova JC student pretends to be...

Racism on Racial Harmony Day: Yishun Innova JC student pretends to be terrorist

Photo: Reddit screengrab

A male teenager dressed in traditional Arab attire for men, including the "kufiya" headgear, was seen going from classroom to classroom and enacting beheading scenes.

By Hana O
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

A Yishun-Innova Junior College (YIJC) student is making headlines for taking his jokes too far as he was caught on camera mimicking terrorist gimmicks on Racial Harmony Day on July 21.

The video has since been shared on Reddit, TikTok and Wake Up Singapore’s Instagram account, sparking disappointment and concern among netizens.

“YIJC student being racist during racial harmony day,” the video caption noted as it was uploaded on the SingaporeRaw subreddit.

A male teenager dressed in traditional Arab attire for men, including the “kufiya” headgear, was seen going from classroom to classroom and enacting beheading scenes.

Photo: Reddit screengrab

The teen entered a classroom and slid his right hand across the neck of another teen kneeling and wearing a black hood over the head.

Photo: Reddit screengrab

The teen with the black hood falls to the floor as the student in Arab attire jumps up and down while exiting the classroom.

Photo: Reddit screengrab

He moves to another classroom with another teen wearing a black hood. The student hurriedly leaves his black backpack and flees the room.

Photo: Reddit screengrab

He enters and leaves at least five classrooms in the 28-second video, only dropping a black bag on two occasions before fleeing the room.

Photo: Reddit screengrab

His actions presumably indicate he had dropped a “bomb” or killed a “hostage”, just like an actual terror attack.

Others filmed the student’s antics while some played along like jumping out of the way as the black bag landed on the floor.

According to a Today report on Saturday (July 23), the Ministry of Education (MOE) was aware of the video showing a “misbehaving student” from YIJC.

“The student is currently cooperating with police investigations,” said MOE.

“YIJC has spoken to the student to help him understand that his actions were inappropriate and that care and sensitivity must be exercised in Singapore’s multiracial and multireligious context,” MOE added.

“I think there’s something wrong with the youngsters nowadays,” said a netizen on the incident. “People died by such acts done for real in other countries, and families survived these experiences. For them to think it’s funny and for the people watching to think it’s humorous shows that there is a lack of sensitivity and maturity in our schools.”

“Do you educate your students on what is racism?” asked Facebook user Ann Lim, tagging YIJC. “Clearly, what they did is inexcusable. Their years of education have been wasted. Action speaks louder than words. These are not young kids but soon-to-be adults. The lack of discipline among your students in the limelight recently is (facepalm emoji).” /TISG

Letter to the Editor | School teachers should inculcate basic morals & ethical practices in students prior graduation

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Home News

Racism on Racial Harmony Day: Yishun Innova JC student pretends to be terrorist

A Yishun-Innova Junior College (YIJC) student is making headlines for taking his jokes too far as he was caught on camera mimicking terrorist gimmicks on Racial Harmony Day on July 21. The video has since been shared on Reddit, TikTok...
Read more
Home News

‘Give plain water ar?’ — Customer asks after receiving soup that looked nothing like the promo ad ‘FREE SOUP OF THE DAY’

Most of us know that food photos are stylized to appear more appetizing to whet our appetites, but often, what we get is not...
Read more
Home News

Glitch in Singapore matrix? Beach Road building 2D optical illusion, flat as paper, not photoshop edit

Due to its sharp edges and trapezoid shape, The Gateway at Beach Road looks as flat as a sheet of paper from the right...
Read more
Home News

‘Grab driver pressed they’ve arrived before arriving pickup point’ — Grab passenger explains why shortened 3 mins waiting grace period is ridiculous

After experiencing a Grab driver pressing “arrived” at the pick-up point despite still making a turn to reach his passenger, a member of the...
Read more
Home News

Morning Digest, July 23

Woman appeals to ‘young & healthy people’ to ‘stop hogging lifts!’ cos she can’t get in with her baby stroller   A woman recently took to...
Read more
Home News

Racism on Racial Harmony Day: Yishun Innova JC student pretends to be terrorist

A Yishun-Innova Junior College (YIJC) student is making headlines for taking his jokes too far as he was caught...
Read more
Home News

‘Give plain water ar?’ — Customer asks after receiving soup that looked nothing like the promo ad ‘FREE SOUP OF THE DAY’

Most of us know that food photos are stylized to appear more appetizing to whet our appetites, but often,...
Read more
Home News

Glitch in Singapore matrix? Beach Road building 2D optical illusion, flat as paper, not photoshop edit

Due to its sharp edges and trapezoid shape, The Gateway at Beach Road looks as flat as a sheet...
Read more
Home News

‘Grab driver pressed they’ve arrived before arriving pickup point’ — Grab passenger explains why shortened 3 mins waiting grace period is ridiculous

After experiencing a Grab driver pressing “arrived” at the pick-up point despite still making a turn to reach his...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore