‘Common corridor is our property’ says resident with birds creating noise, nuisance for neighbour

Photo: Courtesy of TISG reader

“I talk to them, they will tell me off, that the common corridor is their property. Town Council wouldn’t bother,” said the resident who tried addressing the matter.

By Hana O
A concerned Housing and Development Board (HDB) resident has highlighted that their neighbour’s pet birds kept in the common corridor have created problems such as excessive noise and feathers flying everywhere.

The resident, who reached out to The Independent Singapore and wished to remain anonymous, noted that his neighbour would “tell him off” when he tried raising the issue.

Sharing their living conditions at Block 324 Serangoon Ave 3, the resident wondered if HDB residents were allowed to rear birds in the common corridor.

“I talk to them, they will tell me off, that the common corridor is their property. Town Council wouldn’t bother,” said the resident who tried addressing the matter.

“My neighbour had criminal case people stay there, the owner is a bully,” he added.

The resident shared a photo of the unit in question, showing a bird cage, among other pieces of furniture and belongings in the common area. The reflection on the windows indicates that potted plants are also kept on the opposite side of the wall.

Photo: Courtesy of TISG reader

The resident said that TC and other officers had already spoken to them not to litter, handle laundry or smoke in the flat, but “they just ignored after the warning.”

“There don’t seem (to be) any result. After they think HDB or other departments wouldn’t follow up. They will keep repeating. Hope you can help to resolve the bird matter,” he said.

This is not the first time residents keeping bird cages in common spaces were highlighted on social media.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has issued an advisory on the usage of HDB common corridors.

Residents must free up at least 1.2 metres from the parapet wall for easy access for ambulance crew and individuals who use wheelchairs.

Furthermore, residents aren’t permitted to place any personal belongings in corridors less than 1.2 metres wide.

SCDF does not permit the storage of combustible materials along common corridors except for shoe racks with the sole purpose of keeping shoes.

It is mentioned on HDB’s website that residents are not allowed to place any objects that could pose as killer litter on the windows, balconies, hallways or other common areas.

A list of suggestions is provided, including a photo of a birdcage, with the note that these items should be placed inside one’s flat.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Marine Parade Town Council for a statement. The article will be updated accordingly./TISG

