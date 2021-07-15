Tampines HDB residents disturbed by neighbour’s birds’ loud squawking

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Several residents at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) estate in Tampines are dealing with the incessant squawking of their neighbour’s birds.

Affected residents have approached The Independent Singapore to highlight the noise issue created by their neighbour’s birds.

Despite trying to communicate with the neighbour in question, the birds, which appear to be Macaws, have been left at their common corridor and service yard window.

When the concerned residents tried communicating with the birds’ owner, he allegedly hurled expletives at the residents and slammed the door in their faces.

They have tried contacting HDB, their town council, the National Parks Board (NParks) and the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) to no avail.

The issue was also raised to the Member of Parliament of Tampines, said the residents.

They sent footage of the birds squawking on different occasions, noting they would do so throughout the day.

According to an update from the residents, the bird owner has become aware of the possible issue and no longer puts the birds out on the corridor.

However, they are still kept at the service yard window.

It is mentioned on HDB’s website that residents are not allowed to place any objects that could pose as killer litter on the windows, balconies, hallways or other common areas.

A list of suggestions is provided, including a photo of a birdcage, with the note that these items should be placed inside one’s flat.

Although the birds appear to be uncaged, using the common corridor for personal use as well as the noise are the issues that the residents wish would be addressed by the authorities.

This is not the first time that a bird nuisance has become an issue of conflict among neighbours.

In May last year, a video that circulated online showed two neighbours engaging in a shouting match over one’s noisy bird. /TISG

