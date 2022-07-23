‘Give plain water ar?’ — Customer asks after receiving soup that looked nothing like the promo ad ‘FREE SOUP OF THE DAY’

- Advertisement -

Most of us know that food photos are stylized to appear more appetizing to whet our appetites, but often, what we get is not what we saw.

One man saw a promo for chicken rice at a hawker centre in Ang Mo Kio, and said he was tempted to eat there because the advertised “Free Soup of the Day” looked so good.

Indeed, the advertised “Salted Veg Soup,” “Sze Chuan Veg Soup,” “Old Cucumber Soup,” “Peanut Chicken Soup,” “Winter Melon Soup” and “Sweet Corn Soup” all looked appetizing indeed, being full of meat and vegetables.

But the reality was very different.

On the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page, Mr Luis Goh wrote, “This afternoon, was at AMK Central coffeeshop next to MacDonald. Was tempted to eat chicken rice upon seeing the promotion!”

He posted a photo of the advertised FREE SOUP OF THE DAY.

He also posted a picture of the soup he apparently received, which was a far cry from the advertisement, as it did not contain much.

Mr Goh also posted a video of the soup being stirred, showing a few herbs and what may be some vegetable bits.

“Yes! I knew photos are for illustration purposes only but lor… I think it’s very far from it!” he added.

One netizen commenting on the post wrote that the clear soup looked like the usual type served with chicken rice and added, “May be the ‘promotion’ is ‘sold out’?”

Others said that they had been given peanut soup when they ordered from this stall in the past.

“Give plain water ar?,” asked another commenter.

/TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg