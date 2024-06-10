PSY’s “Summer Swag 2024” concert tour set to swag it out in 9 Korean cities

Tickets for PSY’s “PSY Summer Swag 2024” (aka “PSY Drenched Show 2024”) will be available for purchase via Interpark Tickets starting at 8 pm on June 10.

The “PSY Drenched Show” is PSY’s classic summer concert. It is known for its spectacular stage theatrics, water cannons to cool the crowd, and an incredible list of guest performers.

This annual event has become a staple of summer entertainment, delivering high-energy performances and memorable experiences.

Thrilling way to beat the summer heat

Known for its lively atmosphere and enthusiastic crowds, this year’s concert promises to surpass expectations, providing a thrilling way to beat the summer heat.

PSY is set to demonstrate his exceptional showmanship in “PSY Drenched Show 2024,” featuring an unforgettable performance and an enhanced setlist of crowd favourites.

The “PSY Drenched Show 2024” will begin in Wonju, Gangwon Province, and will tour nine towns, including Daegu, Gwacheon, Gwangju, Suwon, Incheon, Busan and Daejeon.

New locations have been added alongside the familiar venues, allowing PSY to extend his reach and excitement to a broader audience across South Korea.

King of live performances

PSY has cemented his reputation as the “king of live performances” with signature shows like “PSY Drenched Show,” “PSY All Night Stand,” and various university festivals, captivating audiences across generations.

Park Jae Sang, better known as PSY, is a South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, and TV personality celebrated for his lively music videos and performances.

PSY began his career in 2001 with the album “Psy from the Psycho World!” which stirred controversy due to its content. He gained wider recognition after signing with YG Entertainment in 2010.

Gangnam Style

PSY achieved global fame in 2012 with the hit song “Gangnam Style,” whose music video became the first to reach one billion views on YouTube, making PSY an international sensation.

Beyond performing, PSY founded his own entertainment agency, P Nation, in 2018, which manages other K-pop artists like Jessi, Hyuna, and Dawn.