PSP’s Tan Cheng Bock invites youth to TikTok dance challenge

Singapore—On Sunday (Dec 6) Progress Singapore Party (PSP) head Dr Tan Cheng Bock invited the young people of Singapore to do a dance challenge via the party’s TikTok.

“Do the dance duet with me,” Dr Tan said.

PSP launched its TikTok channel last Tuesday (Dec 1), with a video of Dr Tan dancing to a sample of Laxed – Siren Beat, a popular song by Jawsh 68 that millions of TikTokers all over the world have danced to.

On Sunday, Dr Tan said in a clip posted to PSP’s Instagram and TikTok pages, “Hi, my young friends. We have launched the PSP TikTok. I did a dance challenge, if you remember. Please follow the PSP’s TikTok. Do the dance duet with me.”

PSP has uploaded a dozen clips so far on its TikTok channel, but by far, the most popular one has been Dr Tan’s invitation to the youth to do the dance challenge with him, getting over 120,000 views in one day.

On Instagram, it has been viewed over 9,000 times. In a caption to the clip, he explained the purpose behind the challenge.

“I did a TikTok dance challenge to launch our campaign for Christmas fundraising on 20th December. My young friends told me that they have just started a duet challenge. I would love to see how creative you get. Join me in this challenge and remember to tag me and @progresssingaporeparty in it!”

At the age of 80, Dr Tan has found himself becoming an Internet sensation of sorts, with nearly 75,000 Instagram followers and a podcast quickly gaining a large following as well.

In July, right after the General Election, when he uploaded a cover of Glen Campbell’s Try A little kindness, at the request of a follower, the IGTV video was viewed almost 60,000 times.

PSP announced its upcoming fundraising concert last week. Those who would like to see Dr Tan Cheng Bock sing and dance will have the opportunity to do so at a virtual concert on Sunday, Dec 20.

Joining him will be Francis Yuen, the party’s Assistant Secretary-General, and others. PSP says that Dr Tan and Mr Yuen “are putting on their dancing shoes and strumming their guitars with their soulful beats”.

The event’s aim is twofold — to raise funds and to engage the youth.

The event will be broadcast live on Facebook at 7.30 pm on Dec 20. Dr Tan said about the event: “We need to invest in our youth – they are the future of this country and it is good to engage them in the various digital platforms well ahead of the next General Election. My team has put together an interesting line-up of songs for the 20th of December. We will also be raising funds for our party operations for 2021.”

The concert’s event page on Facebook states that people will have the opportunity to choose two songs from among the five pre-selected by Dr Tan. The “winning” songs will be performed at the concert. Voting can be done via PayNow at a minimum of S$10 per vote.

The concert, which was planned over the last three months, includes an array of talents of all ages from the PSP.

