Dr Tan Cheng Bock calls for an independent review of Parti Liyani’s case

Secretary-General of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) Dr Tan Cheng Bock has called for an independent review of Parti Liyani’s case.

The chairman of the Changi Airport Group (CAG) Liew Mun Leong has decided to bring forward his retirement from his business and public service roles, after the court ruled in favour of his former domestic helper Parti Liyani in a theft case.

Mr Liew and his family had accused Ms Parti of stealing while she was employed by them in 2016 but the court acquitted the Indonesian of all charges in what is considered a landmark ruling, early in September.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Sep 13), Dr Tan wrote that it was important to “correct the faults that put Parti through her ordeal for 4 lost years”.

“What concerns me however, is the combination of lapses that produced a perfect storm to hit Parti Liyani.

The backbone of our criminal justice system has 3 components: the Police, the Prosecution and the Criminal Court. Justice Chan’s judgment observed lapses occurring in every one of these 3 components – at the Police level, at the Prosecution level, and at the Criminal District Court level”, Dr Tan added.

Some questions that Dr Tan said needed addressing were as follows:

“• Why did the Investigating Officer only attend to the case the day after Parti returned to Singapore?

• Why did the Police leave evidence with the Liews for 1.5 years?

• Why did the Police only take custody of the evidence on 18 April 2018, which was barely 6 days before the start of trial on 23 April 2018?

• Did this give AGC enough time to assess the quality of evidence before deciding to go for trial?”

“Proper accountability demands that we find the root causes for these lapses”, he said.

On March 20, 2019, District Judge Olivia Low found Ms Parti guilty of four counts of theft. She was sentenced to 26 months in jail for allegedly stealing more than $34,000 worth of goods from the Liew family.

Ms Parti, 46, appealed against conviction and was successfully represented by Mr Anil Balchandani of Red Lion Circle Advocates and Solicitors. He had submitted that she had been framed by her employers in order to prevent her from filing a complaint of illegal deployment.

