Pritam Singh relates “wonderful encounter” with two SG Clean Ambassadors

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh took to Facebook about an outreach with his fellow Aljunied GRC Members of Parliament on Sunday (Nov 15), highlighting a “wonderful encounter” with two SG Clean Ambassadors.

Hearing their stories, he wrote: “Reinforced in my mind what resilience looks like.”

Mr Singh was in Kovan with all the WP Aljunied GRC MPs — WP chairman Sylvia Lim, Mr Gerald Giam, Mr Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap and Mr Leon Perera. Also there was Ms Tan Chen Chen, who was the party’s candidate in Punggol West SMC in the General Election this year.

The team went to the Kovan Blk 209 hawker centre and market to meet customers and stall owners there, as well as a number of residents from the party’s Sengkang GRC.

But the encounter with the two SG Clean Ambassadors, Rey and Joanne, seemed to stand out with the WP chief, who wrote that they talked about their careers and how they adjusted to changing times.

- Advertisement -

One of them, Ms Rey Ong, had worked as an aircrew with Finnair and had 20 years of experience with, among others, United Airlines, Jetstar Asia and Jet Airways.

The other, Joanne, had worked in the security industry “and continues to explore new opportunities to upgrade”, according to Mr Singh.

He said: “Their sense of determination and drive — in spite of the effects of Covid on their employment — was contagious, and I felt energised hearing of their never-say-die spirit. With that kind of attitude, any employer will be lucky to have them!”

Rey later left a comment on the photo Mr Singh posted on Facebook: She said: “It has been a pleasure to meet you Mr Pritam. Thank you for sharing your warmth and sincere care. Thanks for the lifting up our spirits!”

Mr Singh has been busy not only with visits and outreaches in his constituency but also those with other WP MPs as they go about attending to the concerns of Singaporeans.

In September, he attended a meeting, along with WP politician Nicole Seah, with non-profit organisation Care Corner Youth GO! (North East) in Tampines. The group focuses on outreach and intervention for at-risk youths in the north-east region of Singapore.

Earlier this month, he joined WP MP Raeesah Khan (Sengkang GRC) and a team of volunteer residents on an estate walk in Compassvale shortly after the WP Sengkang MPs took over the Sengkang Town Council (SKTC) on Oct 28.

Mr Singh also recently joined MP He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC) on house visits in Buangkok. He said: “The Sengkang team are keeping a close watch on the lived experience — cleanliness, pest control, horticulture, etc. — of residents in Sengkang town. So please do not hesitate to share your feedback with the Town Council or the MPs directly!” /TISG

Read also: Pritam Singh brings wife and daughters to Parliament

Please follow and like us: