Pritam Singh brings wife and daughters to Parliament

In an Instagram post on Nov 9, the Leader of the Opposition wrote: "Brought the lady and the kiddos to Parliament to christen the LO office"

Photo: Instagram /Pritam Singh

Obbana Rajah

Newly appointed Leader of the Opposition (LO) recently brought his family to Parliament to show them his office.

In an Instagram post on Monday (Nov 9), Mr Pritam wrote: “Brought the lady and the kiddos to Parliament to christen the LO office”.

Dating the post Nov 2, Mr Pritam wrote that he moved into the office earlier in the week.

“Important to start off on the right foot!”, he wrote.

The Workers’ Party () Chief was appointed as Leader of the Opposition earlier in July.

As LO, Pritam Singh will get double the allowance of an elected MP, and his annual package will be S$385,000.

Photo: Instagram /Pritam Singh

Besides higher pay, Mr Pritam will also receive an allowance to hire up to three legislative assistants and will be provided with a secretary to support him administratively in Parliamentary business.

This is meant to help him in his new duties, which include leading and organising scrutiny of the Government’s positions and actions, and leading opposition in presenting alternative views during debates on policies.

He will also be consulted on the appointment of opposition MPs to select committees, and may sometimes be asked to attend official state functions and meetings alongside members of the Government and the public service. /TISG

