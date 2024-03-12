Home News

Pritam Singh: Kaki Bukit Polyclinic and Nursing Home confirmed to start construction

ByAnna Maria Romero

March 12, 2024

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh had good news for the residents of Kaki Bukit on Monday (March 11). He told them that the Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed that the Kaki Bukit Polyclinic and Nursing Home will begin in the year’s second half.

Mr Singh announced this update from MOH in a Facebook post on Monday afternoon. Kaki Bukit is part of Aljunied GRC, which the WP has held since 2011. WP vice-chair Muhamad Faisal Bin Abdul Manap represents the ward in Parliament.

 

The WP head also took the time to respond to residents who commented on the post and asked questions.

When one commenter wrote that polyclinics are no longer inexpensive and said that his “normal diabetes check-up cost $340,” Mr Singh later asked the man to send him the bill via email so that he could review it.

The commenter later added that the bill included six months of medication, which is presumably why it was higher than he was used to.

See also  The end of an era: Low Thia Khiang will not contest GE2020, Pritam Singh confirms

Others asked whether the new polyclinic would be like those in Punggol and Bedok, which have eateries and other shops, including a grocery or mini-mart.

Mr Singh replied that, as far as he is aware, this is not part of the plan for the new facility and explained why:

“The Kaki Bukit Polyclinic will look more similar to the new Eunos Polyclinic at Chin Cheng Ave. And there is good reason for this. Eunos is a mature estate and there are already neighbourhood facilities such as eateries and mini markets in the area.

Understandably, the planning considerations for new and mature estates are different,” he wrote in one comment.

Many netizens greeted the update as “great news.”

Last month, Mr Singh wrote about a number of current and upcoming construction works at Eunos, but added that residents should not “hesitate to send me your feedback on any matter whatsoever pertaining to these works or other issues at pritam.singh@wp.sg.”

See also  Netizens think Ho Ching could be throwing shade at Pritam Singh's decision to donate 50% of salary

In that post, he had said that construction on the polyclinic, nursing home, and the Kidney Dialysis Centre along Jalan Damai in front of Blk 125 Bedok Reservoir Road would also be starting soon.

“Budget 2024 has allocated S$11.6m for construction work this financial year compared to about S$1.9m last year. Residents would recall that this facility was slated to be ready by 2025 but COVID-19 prompted some design rethinking from the Ministry of Health,” Mr Singh wrote, adding that MOH has estimated that the completion will be delayed by one year to 2026. /TISG

Read also: Amid multiple construction works underway at Eunos, Pritam Singh assures residents of support

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Home News

Singapore climbs to second place in world talent ranking, leading Asia

September 20, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News

30% of Singapore youths show signs of severe mental health issues: Survey

September 20, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

NUS Medicine researchers unveil breakthrough nanoparticle technology for atherosclerosis diagnosis and treatment

September 19, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Featured News In the Hood

Uncle got “S$50 on his mind” while riding on bus — Singaporeans share hilarious theories behind elderly man’s DIY cash headband

September 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Travel

“You have my word” — Johor Chief Minister says he will “personally address” Singaporeans’ “painful” Vehicle Entry Permit concerns

September 22, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

Man, 30, with $70K in savings, asks how other Singaporeans managed to save $300K by age 35

September 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid suffers verbal abuse from her employer for not writing down all her chores and how long it took to complete them

September 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.