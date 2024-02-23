SINGAPORE: Mr Pritam Singh took to Facebook to highlight several ongoing construction works at Eunos, the ward in Aljunied GRC he has been representing in Parliament since 2011, encouraging residents to reach out to him as needed.

“All in all, lots of work coming up in Eunos! Please do not hesitate to send me your feedback on any matter whatsoever pertaining to these works or other issues at pritam.singh@wp.sg,” he wrote in a post on Thursday evening (Feb 22).

Here are the projects that Mr Singh highlighted:

Construction works at the open field close to Masjid Alkaff Kampung Melayu began last Monday (Feb 19). This project is close to Kaki Bukit MRT station (DTL3) and is related to the construction of the Eastern Integrated Health Campus (Hospital), which is scheduled to be operational “towards the end of the decade,” wrote Mr Singh.

Construction of the Kaki Bukit Polyclinic, Nursing Home and Kidney Dialysis Centre along Jalan Damai in front of Blk 125 Bedok Reservoir Road will also start soon, although the exact date is still to be determined.

“Budget 2024 has allocated S$11.6m for construction work this financial year compared to about S$1.9m last year. Residents would recall that this facility was slated to be ready by 2025 but COVID-19 prompted some design rethinking from the Ministry of Health,” Mr Singh added.

He also wrote that since he had filed a parliamentary question in January 2022, when the Ministry of Health said it estimated that the completion will be delayed by one year to 2026, he has yet to receive an update, but will update residents as needed.

Finally, he mentioned the construction of a cycling path along Bedok Reservoir Road and a Silver Zone at a designated stretch of the same road. Work on this project is slated to begin in the second quarter of this year.

“A small section of the widened foot/cycling path has been completed by the developer of the new Urban Treasures condominium. It provides a good example of how one side of a long stretch of Bedok Reservoir Road in the Eunos ward of Aljunied GRC will be widened, and what it will look like when works are completed,” he added.

As the Secretary-General of The Workers’ Party, Mr Singh is the Leader of the Opposition, the first individual to be formally designated as such. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced this after the General Election of 2020, when the WP had won 10 seats, saying that Mr Singh would be “provided with appropriate staff support and resources” for the position.

As Leader of the Opposition, he receives double the allowance of regular Members of Parliament, S$385,000, but Mr Singh announced that he would donate half of the increase in his allowance to the party, as well as to the needs of Eunos residents and other charitable causes. /TISG

Read also: Pritam Singh: Political participation requires Singaporeans to step up