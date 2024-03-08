Home News

Police warn Singaporeans against wearing gold jewelry to Geylang Serai Raya Bazaar

ByJewel Stolarchuk

March 8, 2024

SINGAPORE: The much-anticipated Bazaar Raya Geylang Serai 2024 is set to open today, running until April 10th, spanning a month of festivities. As the market has historically drawn large crowds, the Singapore Police Force has issued a statement, emphasizing the importance of public safety and vigilance during this bustling period.

In the wake of previous incidents, authorities are urging visitors to exercise caution and adhere to safety guidelines. Notably, attendees are advised against wearing excessive gold jewelry or carrying significant amounts of cash to mitigate the risk of theft.

The police have outlined a series of precautions for attendees, including avoiding leaving personal belongings in public places and staying vigilant against potential distractions or disturbances. Additionally, individuals are encouraged to keep their wallets secured and in front pockets.

Members of the public are reminded to remain aware of their surroundings. Safety measures include staying with friends or traveling in groups, shouting for help in case of harassment, and promptly reporting adverse incidents to the police.

Noting the prevalence of online scams during festive seasons, the authorities have also cautioned the public against falling victim to fraud. Official recommendations include downloading the ScamShield app, enhancing online banking and e-wallet security features, and staying informed through the official website www.scamalert.sg or the anti-fraud hotline at 1800-722-6688.

As festivities may lead to traffic congestion on Changi Road and Sims Avenue, the police assured that additional personnel will be deployed to maintain traffic order and enforce the law. Motorists are advised to plan their journeys in advance to circumvent affected road sections.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

