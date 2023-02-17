police-to-charge-man-for-hurting-security-guard-at-bukit-batok-condo

SINGAPORE — The Police said that a 45-year-old man will be charged in court on 17 Feb 2023 for an alleged offence of voluntarily causing hurt to a security officer.

They said that on 29 Aug 2022 at about 12.45 am, the Police were alerted to an alleged assault case at a condominium along Bukit Batok Street 41 and that they acted on the case soon after. The man will be charged in court on 17 Feb 2023 with voluntarily causing hurt to a security officer under the Private Security Industry Act 2007. The offence carries a fine of up to $10,000, an imprisonment term of up to five years, or both.

Last August, the Union of Security Employees (USE) said in a Facebook post that one of its members, Afinde, who was deployed at a condominium located in the western part of Singapore, was assaulted while he was patrolling. According to the USE, he entered a lift when he encountered the assailant.

Afinde was hurt on his head and back as a result of the attack. Besides shouting at the security officer, the assailant also hurled obscenities at his victim. USE said that all these were captured on CCTV. Afinde, with support from his management, eventually filed a police report.

A representative of the USE also visited him after the assault and gave him some gifts and vouchers.

USE said, “Our officers carry out important duties as provided for under the law. We seek the support from the public to help ensure a safe environment for them to work in.”

“We urge anyone who spots abuse of our officers to report them to us through our mobile app or email use@ntuc.org.sg,” they added.

The Police said that they take a serious view towards such acts of violence against security officers who are carrying out their duties. They assured that offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.