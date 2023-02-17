company-director-charged-under-companies’-act-in-relation-to-wine-buyback-scheme

SINGAPORE — The Police said yesterday that Sim Kwok Sng Dominic was arrested by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD). The 45-year-old Singaporean who was under investigation by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD), left Singapore and returned on 13 February 2023. He was arrested by the CAD on arrival.

Sim was charged in court on 15 Feb 2023 with one count of knowingly being party to the carrying on of a business for a fraudulent purpose under Section 340(5) of the Companies Act, in relation to a wine buyback investment scheme operated by Universal Assets Group Pte Ltd (UAG) in 2008. Sim was a director of UAG at that time.

The offence is punishable with a fine not exceeding $15,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding seven years, or both. The Police added that investigations are ongoing.

The wine industry has always been a lucrative investment option for many individuals looking to diversify their portfolios. However, in the years 2008, 2009, and 2010, Singapore witnessed a major wine investment scandal that shook the entire industry. The scandal involved the sale of fake wines to investors, which resulted in significant financial losses for many individuals.

The wine investment scandal in Singapore involved several companies, including Noble Vintners, Wine Boss, and Universal Vintners. These companies sold investment-grade wines to their clients, claiming that the wines would appreciate in value over time. However, it was later discovered that the wines sold to investors were counterfeit, and the actual value of the wines was significantly lower than the amount paid by investors.

The scandal was first brought to light in 2008 when investors started to realize that the wines they had purchased were not genuine. Many investors who had invested large sums of money in these wines found that their investments had lost value, and some had lost their entire investments. As the scandal began to unravel, more and more investors came forward, and the total amount of losses reached millions of dollars.

The wine investment scandal in Singapore was a complex and sophisticated scheme that involved the creation of fake wines and the manipulation of wine prices. The counterfeit wines were created by blending cheaper wines with expensive ones, making them difficult to detect. The fraudsters would then inflate the price of these counterfeit wines, making them appear to be worth much more than they actually were.

The impact of the wine investment scandal was significant, not only for investors but also for the wine industry as a whole. Many investors lost trust in the wine investment market, and the reputation of the industry was tarnished. The scandal also led to a decline in wine sales in Singapore, as investors became more cautious about investing in wines.

The authorities in Singapore took swift action to address the issue, and several individuals involved in the scam were arrested and charged with fraud. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) also introduced new regulations to improve investor protection and to prevent such scams from happening again in the future.

The wine investment scandal in Singapore was a significant event that had far-reaching consequences for the industry and investors. The scandal highlighted the importance of due diligence when making investment decisions and the need for investors to be cautious when investing in alternative asset classes. While the authorities in Singapore have taken steps to improve investor protection, it is essential for investors to do their own research and seek professional advice before making any investment decisions.

The post Company Director charged under Companies’ Act in relation to wine buyback scheme appeared first on The Independent News.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg