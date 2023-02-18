Morning Digest, Feb 18

Crows to be trapped & euthanized, nests removed, after this week’s attacks in Bishan

SINGAPORE — Following a series of attacks on people in Bishan starting last week, crows’ nests will be removed and the birds will be trapped and euthanized in order to reduce the crow population at Block 110 Bishan Street 12. The National Parks Board (NParks) is working together with the Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council to carry out the reduction of crows. According to the group director of wildlife management at NParks, Dr Adrian Loo, the situation has been monitored since Feb 7. Read more here…

Customer: ‘Coffee black is (now) $1.30, it’s alright to raise price, but it must be according to quality of service or hygiene’

SINGAPORE — If a coffee shop raises prices, it must do so in accordance with the establishment’s quality of service or hygiene, wrote a man on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Thursday (Feb 16).

The shop in question is Everton Park coffee shop, where, according to Facebook user Mr Danny Ng, the price of black coffee has gone up again, and is now $1.30.

Read more here…

Bakery attendant yells at customer after he gives her tongs that accidentally fell to the floor

SINGAPORE — A customer took to the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page after a female staff of a bakery “yelled” at him after he tried to hand her a pair of tongs that had fallen on the floor. “The lady seller has trust issues,” wrote Mr Turtle Tan in a Wednesday (Feb 15) post, adding that “she could improve her attitude and be more courteous to make her customers feel more impressed rather than miserable.” Read more here…

Iris Koh in more hot water: Additional charges slapped against Healing the Divide founder for conspiring to defraud MOH

SINGAPORE — Six additional charges have been filed against Healing the Divide founder Iris Koh, 47, involving conspiring with general practitioner Jipson Quah, 35, to lie to the Ministry of Health (MOH) that a number of people had received Covid vaccines.

This happened five times with five individuals between October and December 2021. Amy Lee, Carrie Tan Kia Lee, Steven Teo, Bobby Teo, and Goh Yao were said to have received Sinopharm jabs when they had not actually done so in order to receive vaccination certificates.

Read more here…

Congratulations from opposition figures pour in after Lee Hsien Yang announced Li Shengwu was awarded a 2023 Sloan Research Fellowship

SINGAPORE — Mr Lee Hsien Yang, the son of founding prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew and younger brother of PM Lee Hsien Loong announced on Facebook on Thursday (Feb 16) that his oldest son, Li Shengwu, had been awarded the prestigious Sloan Research Fellowship. An outpouring of congratulations followed, including from some present and past notable opposition figures, such as Workers’ Party Members of Parliament Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC) and Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC), secretary-general of the Reform Party Kenneth Jeyaretnam, and former Singapore People’s Party (SPP) chairman Jose Raymond. Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg