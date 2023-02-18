man-preys-on-stepdaughter-and-molests-her-again,-days-after-being-released-from-prison

SINGAPORE — A man was imprisoned for molesting his young stepdaughter. Days after being released from prison and reconciled with his family, he did not repent and abused the victim again. As a result, he was sentenced to three years in prison and eight lashes of the cane.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to two charges of indecent assault and the judge took into account the other charge he faced when sentencing.

According to the facts of the case, the defendant was previously sentenced to 26 months in prison and three strokes of the cane for molesting his wife’s daughter born to her ex-husband. The defendant returned to his wife after serving his sentence in August 2020. The stepdaughter who was molested by him before lived in his uncle’s house.

In 2021, the defendant’s wife decided to take her daughter home, and the victim agreed to go home in order to make her mother happy. However, two days later, the defendant molested the victim again while the family was asleep.

After the incident, the victim went to stay at her aunt’s house, and was found crying silently that night, and only then did she expose the defendant’s evil deeds.

The victim was severely traumatized after being violated again and is currently living in a shelter. Her mother forgave the defendant and is expected to give birth to their other child in May this year. The accused will serve time in prison after his wife gives birth.

