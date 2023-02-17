Bakery attendant yells at customer after he gives her tongs that accidentally fell to the floor

SINGAPORE — A customer took to the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page after a female staff of a bakery “yelled” at him after he tried to hand her a pair of tongs that had fallen on the floor.

“The lady seller has trust issues,” wrote Mr Turtle Tan in a Wednesday (Feb 15) post, adding that “she could improve her attitude and be more courteous to make her customers feel more impressed rather than miserable.”

Mr Tan explained in his post that he had been buying sandwiches at a Bakery Cuisine branch on Upper Paya Lebar Road, but had accidentally dropped a pair of kitchen tongs used for handling bread for hygienic reasons.

And while he wanted to turn over the now-dirty tongs right away, the woman providing service was busy with other customers.

“So, I took a new one and held the dirty one on my other hand to avoid mixing them up. However, the lady yelled loudly at me like if I had made a mistake then asking for a return it immediately. She complained that other customers had returned dirty tongs directly to the returning tray area without notifying her instead of returning them to her directly,” Mr Tan added.

He wrote that the woman is hardworking indeed and has to serve many customers. Moreover, the sandwiches there are delicious, he added, writing that he is a regular customer there.

But the woman’s attitude leaves much to be desired.

“Some shop owners or sellers say that businesses are not doing well, and part of the reason is due to service quality.”

Mr Tan also made it clear that he is not asking for the eatery to be boycotted, but to “please be more attentive when you visit.”

He added a few more tips to help people avoid “becoming the next victim like me.”

“Please queue up in the right place to avoid her nagging at you. For the customer who accidentally dropped any kitchen tong previously, please return to her immediately.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out both to Mr Turtle Tan and to Bakery Cuisine. /TISG

