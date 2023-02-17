Customer: ‘Coffee black is (now) $1.30, it’s alright to raise price, but it must be according to quality of service or hygiene’

SINGAPORE — If a coffee shop raises prices, it must do so in accordance with the establishment’s quality of service or hygiene, wrote a man on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Thursday (Feb 16).

The shop in question is Everton Park coffee shop, where, according to Facebook user Mr Danny Ng, the price of black coffee has gone up again, and is now $1.30.

He would have been all right with this raise in cost had the other issues at the coffee shop been addressed.

Mr Ng listed the issues as the following: “Tray return station is so far away, so many customers just leave the plates on the tables.

No cleaners to clear n wipe the tables, birds everywhere, tables so filthy with bird shits, stains.

Attitude of coffee staffs are not up to standard.”

The customer also implied that had there been another coffee shop nearby, he would have chosen to go there.

“Then probably the owner will wake up!” he added.

Mr Ng accompanied his post with a photo of a number of birds perched on one table eating from a plate of food rests, an uncleared table with two used coffee mugs with spoons in them, and another uncleared table with a plate with what appeared to be unfinished noodles in it, beside another used coffee mug with a spoon inside.

Some netizens commenting on his post told him that it would be better to stop going to this particular coffee shop altogether.

“Doesn’t matter if there isn’t another coffeeshop in the vicinity, just boycott if the hygiene level is subpar coz u end up having diarrhea or food poisoning saving the trip to elsewhere. Just boycott this coffeeshop.”

Another advised him to make his own coffee at home.

Others, however, wrote that Singaporeans must take more responsibility for clearing up after they eat.

By the way, dirty food trays don’t just happen in Singapore. Late last year, a customer dining at a Kopitiam outlet at Tan Tock Seng Hospital was grossed out at the condition of the establishment’s food trays.

/TISG

