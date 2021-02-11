Home News Police investigating stabbing-related deaths of woman and man in Tampines and Punggol

Police investigating stabbing-related deaths of woman and man in Tampines and Punggol

The man knew the woman and is believed to have attacked her

Image: Google maps

Anna Maria Romero

Singapore— Police are investigating the death of a man and a woman on Wednesday (Feb 10) morning.

The police said the cases are related to one another.

At around 6:30 am on Wednesday morning, the police were alerted to an incident at Block 206 Tampines Street 21.

They discovered a 42-year-old woman who had slash wounds to her neck lying motionless at the building’s void deck.

A little later, at around 9:10 am, a 45-year-old man was found, also lying motionless, at the foot of Block 205A Punggol Field.

The man and the woman were still alive, albeit unconscious, and taken to separate hospitals.

Both died in hospital.

According to the police, photos said to be related to the deaths are circulating online. 

These include a picture, reportedly of the woman covered in blood, with her phone and handbag nearby.

The other is a picture of a document that contained a police report number as well as the name, image, date of birth and nationality of the man.

The police have asked the public to desist from circulating the photos.

”The police urge members of the public to refrain from circulating them out of respect for the deceased and the aggrieved families,” a police statement said.

“The police are also looking into the unauthorised circulation of the image of the official document online.”

/TISG

Read also: Indecent proposal on bus leads to man getting stabbed nine times

