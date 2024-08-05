;
Featured News Health

“Penalty is only S$2.1K?” — S’poreans ask why the fine is so “laughable” for caterer after 37 elderlies suffered food poisoning at ElderCare centres

ByMary Alavanza

August 5, 2024

SINGAPORE: A recent decision to fine a catering company S$2,100 on July 31 has sparked criticism among netizens, who questioned why the fine was so affordable after a food safety lapse led to 37 people falling ill at St Luke’s ElderCare centres last year.

According to Channel News Asia, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) received reports that 37 individuals across four St Luke’s ElderCare centres experienced gastroenteritis after consuming meals catered by +Robert Catering Services on May 18, 2023.

Investigations revealed that the catered meals contained harmful levels of Bacillus cereus, a food-borne bacteria linked to food poisoning.

Bacillus cereus is commonly found in soil, plants, and the intestines of insects and animals. It can cause food poisoning, mainly when cooked and left at room temperature, as reheating does not eliminate the bacteria or toxins.

These bacteria are sometimes associated with “fried rice syndrome,” for outbreaks initially linked to fried rice. The contaminated food samples included stir-fried cabbage, stir-fried cabbage with mushrooms, carrots, baby corn, and braised tofu puffs.

See also  SFA recalls Bellamy's Organic Brown Rice Pasta Stars due to excessive levels of arsenic

The SFA emphasised that food safety is a shared responsibility. While the agency enforces regulations, food operators and consumers must adhere to proper hygiene and safety practices. The public is advised to avoid establishments that do not meet food safety standards.

However, netizens were not happy that the fine was only S$2,100. Many argued the “fine was so affordable” given the severity of the incident.

One commenter noted, “This case occurred in May 2023. Over a year and the resolution was this fine?

St. Luke’s isn’t their only customer, they’ll recoup the fine in a couple of caterings. Or from those other companies who continue to order from this caterer on a recurring basis. The fines also don’t go to the victims. Hope they have insurance to claim from.”

Another comment described the penalty as “laughable,” given that 37 people were affected. Another user pointed out that with a fine of S$2,100, each victim’s compensation amounts to just $56, adding, “not like the money is going to the victims though.”

See also  Man caught smoking in no-smoking zone, gets fined for swearing at NEA officer

There were also concerns about whether the caterer covered the medical expenses of those affected.

One commenter lamented, “We are talking about old and elderly folks here, given that the people who ate the food are mostly presumably senior citizens and residents of the eldercare home. 37 of such elderly folks got food poisoning, but the penalty is only 2.1k?

In other words, each person is only worth slightly over 50 dollars? Lives are cheap man.” /TISG

Read also: SG café draws brickbats for declining food quality, with one diner complaining that the chicken meat served was a few days old

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

Man asks how older generations managed to have kids while owning a flat and car in Singapore “without even having a dual income”

November 10, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Flexing riches or just flexing insecurity? — What’s the deal with Singaporeans’ obsession with flexing their wealth to others?

November 10, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Featured News Relationships

Daughter says her dad doesn’t want to pay back the $5K she lent him but he continues to buy stuff for his Filipino girlfriend in the Philippines

November 10, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Opinion Sense And Nonsense

Bros to the rescue of Donald Trump

November 10, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
Sports

Singapore, it’s time to serve! — Excitement builds for the Singapore Tennis Open at Kallang Tennis Hub

November 10, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Personal Finance

4 Singapore stocks to keep an eye on this November

November 10, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

From 9-to-5 to Brew-tiful: Gen Z entrepreneur ditches office job to serve up her home-based coffee dream business

November 10, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.