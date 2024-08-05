SINGAPORE: A recent decision to fine a catering company S$2,100 on July 31 has sparked criticism among netizens, who questioned why the fine was so affordable after a food safety lapse led to 37 people falling ill at St Luke’s ElderCare centres last year.

According to Channel News Asia, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) received reports that 37 individuals across four St Luke’s ElderCare centres experienced gastroenteritis after consuming meals catered by +Robert Catering Services on May 18, 2023.

Investigations revealed that the catered meals contained harmful levels of Bacillus cereus, a food-borne bacteria linked to food poisoning.

Bacillus cereus is commonly found in soil, plants, and the intestines of insects and animals. It can cause food poisoning, mainly when cooked and left at room temperature, as reheating does not eliminate the bacteria or toxins.

These bacteria are sometimes associated with “fried rice syndrome,” for outbreaks initially linked to fried rice. The contaminated food samples included stir-fried cabbage, stir-fried cabbage with mushrooms, carrots, baby corn, and braised tofu puffs.

The SFA emphasised that food safety is a shared responsibility. While the agency enforces regulations, food operators and consumers must adhere to proper hygiene and safety practices. The public is advised to avoid establishments that do not meet food safety standards.

However, netizens were not happy that the fine was only S$2,100. Many argued the “fine was so affordable” given the severity of the incident.

One commenter noted, “This case occurred in May 2023. Over a year and the resolution was this fine?

St. Luke’s isn’t their only customer, they’ll recoup the fine in a couple of caterings. Or from those other companies who continue to order from this caterer on a recurring basis. The fines also don’t go to the victims. Hope they have insurance to claim from.”

Another comment described the penalty as “laughable,” given that 37 people were affected. Another user pointed out that with a fine of S$2,100, each victim’s compensation amounts to just $56, adding, “not like the money is going to the victims though.”

There were also concerns about whether the caterer covered the medical expenses of those affected.

One commenter lamented, “We are talking about old and elderly folks here, given that the people who ate the food are mostly presumably senior citizens and residents of the eldercare home. 37 of such elderly folks got food poisoning, but the penalty is only 2.1k?

In other words, each person is only worth slightly over 50 dollars? Lives are cheap man.” /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos