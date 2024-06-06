SG café draws brickbats for declining food quality, with one diner complaining that the chicken meat served was a few days old

SINGAPORE: Boon Lay Cafe, nestled just beneath Boon Lay MRT station, is criticized for declining food quality.

One unhappy diner vented on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, sharing that the chicken cutlet he purchased from the stall appeared to be a few days old.

According to him, “From the texture and color this cutlet must be atleast 3 days old,” and it was refried repeatedly. He then questioned why stalls continue selling old food and suggested they consider the taste before selling it.

Comments flooded in, echoing similar sentiments.

“I already boycott this stall. Things are not nice and very expensive! A simple ala carte beehoon, chicken and egg cost S$5 if you don’t order from the set meals,” one dissatisfied customer remarked.

Another chimed in, “Already stopped buying from here years ago! When it was newly opened, it was not bad. Over the years they kept changing the cashier/handler, I stopped buying already. The food went from bad to worse.”

One commenter added, “OP, from the looks of the chicken, I highly suspect it must have gone to gym prior to being cooked thus the hardened meat.

If this part is not the breast, it should be the triceps or deltoids. Bring them to SFA (Singapore Fitness Association) for a check.”

In addition to the growing discontent, another commenter voiced his concerns about the chicken, which looked like it had been refried more than once.

Others noted instances where spring chicken, possibly fried the day before, tasted noticeably different upon consumption, especially when taken home.

Additionally, a commenter highlighted that the food stalls at MRT stations aren’t as affordable as one might expect, a sentiment that resonated with many.

One diner shared, “Stuff like that makes you wanna truly rely on home cooked meals all the more readily.”

With Boon Lay Cafe drawing such widespread criticism, it’s evident that the issue extends beyond just a few isolated incidents.

The decline in food quality appears to be a persistent concern, driving away long-time patrons and dissuading potential new customers from trying the food.

As diners continue to voice their discontent, the crucial question remains: how will Boon Lay Cafe respond to these brickbats, and can they regain the trust and satisfaction of their once-loyal diners? /TISG

