Paul Tambyah, Chee Soon Juan re-elected as SDP’s Chairman & Secretary-General

Singapore — The top leadership of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) is staying the same for the time being, with both Prof Paul Tambyah and Dr Chee Soon Juan re-elected as SDP’s Chairman and Secretary-General respectively.

This was announced on SDP’s Facebook page on Monday (Jan 10), following SDP’s most recent conference over the weekend.

The party also announced that it has two new members in its Central Executive Committee: Ms Min Cheong-Subramaniam and Mr Naresh Subramaniam.

“Both are prominent members of the Party’s youth wing, the Young democrats,” wrote SDP in its post.

According to a Jan 3 Facebook post from Ms Min, she and Mr Naresh got married last year.

Ms Min was part of SDP’s slate Holland-Bukit Timah GRC in the 2020 General Election, which was won by the People’s Action Party with 66.36 per cent of the vote.

The marketing and communications professional shared SDP’s Facebook post and added, “So very grateful for the support and opportunity to serve in a new capacity. Thanks so much for being on this journey with me, everyone!”

Mr Naresh, a media professional, wrote in a Facebook post:

“Glad to have our Chair & Sec-Gen re-elected and retain their positions within the party’s leadership structure,” he wrote, adding, “Looking forward to working with fellow CEC mates to chart out the path for the years ahead. Thankful for the amazing cadres and supporters that we have had over the past years too.”

Dr Chee has been the head of SDP since May 1993 and Prof Tambyah has been its chairman since September 2017.

“Dr Chee noted at the conference that the SDP came close to getting its candidates elected at the last elections and called on members to continue to make the push to get SDP into Parliament at the next GE to bring a fresh perspective to the House,” SDP wrote.

SDP’s CEC is now comprised of Mr Bryan Lim (also SDP’s treasurer), Mr Jufri Salim, Ms Surayah Akbar, Mr Matthew Tan Chin Guan, Mr Ang Seow Peng, Mr Sng Choon Guan, Mr Ashukumar Veerappan and Dr James Gomez.

An outpouring of congratulations followed SDP’s post.

/TISG

