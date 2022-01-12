Stories you might’ve missed, Jan 12

Teen motorcyclist with girlfriend riding pillion, killed in crash, likely inexperienced rider — State Coroner
Singapore — A teenage couple died in a motorcycle crash at Jurong West on July 16, 2021, and the state coroner said on Jan 7 that the young man who drove the motorcycle had no licence to ride the vehicle and had borrowed it from someone else, who had in turn only rented the vehicle.
Moreover, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda said he found it “likely” that Mr Rafie Sherman Abdullah Tan, 19, was inexperienced in riding the motorcycle, which may have contributed to him losing control while making a right turn on Jurong West Central 1 at about 3:40 pm on July 16 last year.
2 Toto jackpot winners bag S$5.36 million each from Orchard & Tampines outlets
Singapore — It was truly a lucky day for two punters who became instant millionaires after hitting the winning combination for the Toto jackpot prize on Monday (Jan 10).
The Group 1 jackpot amount ballooned to S$10,713,876, meaning the winners will receive about S$5.36 million each.
Video circulates: Groups of 7 and 8 angmohs eating at Chinatown Point hawker centre
Singapore — Two groups of men and women were filmed flouting Covid-19 rules at the Chinatown Point hawker centre.
A video circulating on social media which has been posted on TikTok and Facebook shows one table of seven people, and another table of eight recorded eating at Chinatown Point hawker centre on Friday (Jan 7). The original video uploaded to TikTok by @xiaohui661425 has since been taken down, but other copies have found their way to social media.
Loh Kean Yew proceeds to second round at India Open
Singaporean badminton sensation Loh Kean Yew won in his first match of the year, emerging victorious over Canada’s Sheng Xiaodong 16-21, 21-4, 21-13.
Fresh from his Dec 19 World championship in Huelva, Spain, Loh is currently ranked 10th in the world, while Sheng is ranked at number 54 on the Badminton World Federation World Tour site.
At the India Open, however, Loh is seeded fifth.
Tan Chuan-Jin refuses to allow Leong Mun Wai to ask his question in Parliament, says ‘if you have no response, you can sit down’, Pritam steps in to help
Singapore — NCMP Leong Mun Wai of Progress Singapore Party (PSP) had a Point of order called upon him in Parliament on Tuesday (Jan 11) when Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin told him to sit down and not ask his final question.
In parliamentary procedure, a point of order occurs when someone draws attention to a rules violation in a meeting of a deliberative assembly.
