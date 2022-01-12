Home News PSP addresses difficult topics with sharing session on pre and post natal...

PSP addresses difficult topics with sharing session on pre and post natal depression

Know anyone who had a baby not long ago and is having a difficult time dealing with their feelings?

By Obbana Rajah
- Advertisement -

Singapore – Pre-natal and post-natal depression may not sound like subjects that most people would expect to find on the agenda of a political party.
But that’s where most people would be mistaken. The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has just announced that it will hold a sharing session on precisely this topic, on Friday night.

The session, scheduled to start at 8pm, features:

* Dr Maurine Tsakok, a distinguished gynaecologist who has played key roles in more than 250 significant research projects;

* Silvia Wetherell, a psychotherpaist and counsellor who specialises in maternal mental health, and a Postpartum Support International coordinator and c-founder of the free support group for mothers, Mindful Mums;

- Advertisement 1-

• Dr Ang Yong Guan, a practising psychiatrist for 30 years, and currently  a lecturer to students of nursing, and counsellors at the Executive Counselling and Training Academy; and

• Ms Wendy Low,  who chairs the party’s Women’s Wing and has been an advocate for women and foreign domestic workers.

In a Facebook post announcing details of the panel and the session, the party said: “Studies have shown that 10-20% of pregnant women suffer from perinatal depression. We believe it is important for women who have suffered from pre or post natal anxiety or depression to start sharing their experience with an invited panel of health experts.”

PSP invites anyone with a friend, family or colleague who has suffered from pre or post natal anxiety or depression to have them join the online session.

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Home News

PSP addresses difficult topics with sharing session on pre and post natal depression

Singapore – Pre-natal and post-natal depression may not sound like subjects that most people would expect to find on the agenda of a political party. But that's where most people would be mistaken. The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has just...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Jan 12

Teen motorcyclist with girlfriend riding pillion, killed in crash, likely inexperienced rider — State Coroner Photo: Pexels/Naomi Salome (for illustration purposes only) Singapore — A teenage...
Read more
Home News

Paul Tambyah, Chee Soon Juan re-elected as SDP’s Chairman & Secretary-General

Singapore — The top leadership of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) is staying the same for the time being, with both Prof Paul Tambyah...
Read more
Home News

Girlfriend asks if she should be worried about her boyfriend’s “close female bff” he buys S$1000 gifts for

Singapore — Yet another worried girlfriend about her boyfriend's "close female bff" wrote in to popular confessions page NUSWhispers asking others for advice on...
Read more
Home News

‘Money can’t buy class’ — Netizens condemn Bentley driver who tried to run down school security officer

Singapore — The police have arrested the driver of a Bentley who used his car to push against a security officer at Red Swastika...
Read more
Home News

PSP addresses difficult topics with sharing session on pre and post natal depression

Singapore – Pre-natal and post-natal depression may not sound like subjects that most people would expect to find on...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Jan 12

Teen motorcyclist with girlfriend riding pillion, killed in crash, likely inexperienced rider — State Coroner Photo: Pexels/Naomi Salome (for illustration...
Read more
Home News

Paul Tambyah, Chee Soon Juan re-elected as SDP’s Chairman & Secretary-General

Singapore — The top leadership of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) is staying the same for the time being,...
Read more
Home News

Girlfriend asks if she should be worried about her boyfriend’s “close female bff” he buys S$1000 gifts for

Singapore — Yet another worried girlfriend about her boyfriend's "close female bff" wrote in to popular confessions page NUSWhispers...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore