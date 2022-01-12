PSP addresses difficult topics with sharing session on pre and post natal depression

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Pre-natal and post-natal depression may not sound like subjects that most people would expect to find on the agenda of a political party.

But that’s where most people would be mistaken. The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has just announced that it will hold a sharing session on precisely this topic, on Friday night.

The session, scheduled to start at 8pm, features:

* Dr Maurine Tsakok, a distinguished gynaecologist who has played key roles in more than 250 significant research projects;

* Silvia Wetherell, a psychotherpaist and counsellor who specialises in maternal mental health, and a Postpartum Support International coordinator and c-founder of the free support group for mothers, Mindful Mums;

• Dr Ang Yong Guan, a practising psychiatrist for 30 years, and currently a lecturer to students of nursing, and counsellors at the Executive Counselling and Training Academy; and

• Ms Wendy Low, who chairs the party’s Women’s Wing and has been an advocate for women and foreign domestic workers.

In a Facebook post announcing details of the panel and the session, the party said: “Studies have shown that 10-20% of pregnant women suffer from perinatal depression. We believe it is important for women who have suffered from pre or post natal anxiety or depression to start sharing their experience with an invited panel of health experts.”

PSP invites anyone with a friend, family or colleague who has suffered from pre or post natal anxiety or depression to have them join the online session.

