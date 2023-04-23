Passenger asks “What’s up with passive-aggressive aunties” on MRT ‘voicing their discontent loudly about other passengers to their friends/family next to them’

SINGAPORE: “What’s up with passive-aggressive aunties?” asked u/thamometer on r/Singapore post on Thursday night (Apr 20).

“Like, they have beef with some passenger about something, but instead of confronting said passenger, they’d rather VOICE THEIR DISCONTENT LOUDLY to their friends/family next to them,” he added as he encountered two such women in two days.

The first occurrence was when a woman used an adjacent seat to put her things.

“Passive-aggressive aunty boarded the train and was telling her friends loudly that the seated lady was inconsiderate. Niam niam niam cannot stop complaining loudly about it.”

The second incident was when an unmasked man coughed without covering his mouth.

“Passive-aggressive aunty dragged her son and husband to squeeze in front of me (maybe less than 5 steps from where they were originally standing), then commented loudly to her son that the person was sharing germs with everyone,” the Reddit user wrote.

A netizen commenting on the story wrote that he “scolds back” when this happens.

“I ever scold back. ‘Enough or not. Want to say say direct lah. Very noisy keep chanting like temple’. They diam. From my mum perspective aunties all think youngster cant outscold them so they somehow feel damn cocky and dare to do such nonsense.”

Others said they could relate “so much” to the post.

Another wrote, “The easiest way to shut them out is to literally ask them: ‘Do you have a problem with me?’”

One commenter wrote that he finds it “entertaining actually. My favourite way to deal with passive-aggressive behaviour is to smile and act clueless.

Works in workplaces as well. You either get people to understand that they gotta be direct with you, or give them a chance to raise their blood pressure.”

Another called passive-aggressive aunties “cowards.”

“Best way to deal with these people is to show them that you don’t actually have time to deal with their antics,” observed another.

/TISG

