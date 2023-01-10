Malay food staff: PRC aunty shouted & insulted me when I told her to speak English because I couldn’t understand Mandarin

SINGAPORE — In a recent post online, an employee from a food and beverage establishment said that some older women berated her after she asked them to speak English when ordering food because she does not speak Mandarin. “Fortunately I have a witness who saw the whole incident and called the Police,” the employee claimed.

A video of an older woman speaking in Chinese to several police officers was posted on the Singapore Incidents Facbook and Instagram accounts on Friday (Jan 6). It was also shared on Reddit on the SingaporeRaw Community.

Netizens commenting on the post were critical towards the older woman.

“About time some rude people learn that there are consequences to their actions,” one Reddit user wrote.

“Learn to appreciate the acceptance to multi racial culture, not everyone understands Chinese. Do not ruin all these years of racial harmony and effort we put in. It is not a chinese , malay, eurasian, Indian country, it is a country we share in harmony and a common space for everyone to live and contribute,” one wrote.

One appeared to feel this is not an unusual incident, writing that many “PRC (People’s Republic of China) are rude, demanding n unethical. Their voices can be as loud as a loudspeaker.”

“ dun generalise… I worked and lived in China for a year … Met mostly polite and helpful people …,” a netizen replied.

Another netizen told her own story. “I was dining in a coffee shop, PRC came and asked what do we want from drink. Told her 3 iced lemon tea. She made us repeated 3 times and told us don’t have such a drink. We were like WHAT!!!!! All 3 suddenly started tuning our brains for the mandarin term. Managed to, and was told off by her, saying to order in mandarin. Pissed off, told her why is she selling drinks when she doesn’t know some basic English words and to stop expecting everyone to speak mandarin.”

