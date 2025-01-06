KOREA: As reported by Soompi, Park Seo Joon has been confirmed to star in JTBC’s upcoming rom-com drama Waiting for Gyeongdo (literal title).

Lee Gyeong Do and Seo Ji Woo, who fell in love during their college years, are the focus of the drama. After years apart, their paths unexpectedly cross, reigniting old feelings and sparking a new chapter filled with romance and humour.

The story alternates between their present lives and flashbacks to their passionate, on-again, off-again college relationship.

Emotional journey

Park Seo Joon will portray Lee Gyeong Do, an entertainment reporter for Dongwoon Ilbo.

Known for his relatable and grounded personality, Lee Gyeong Do’s life takes a dramatic turn when he reconnects with his ex-girlfriend, Seo Ji Woo, whose husband is caught in a cheating scandal. The drama explores their intertwined fates and emotional journey.

Waiting for Gyeongdo is directed by Lim Hyun Wook, renowned for his work on King the Land and Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency. The script is penned by Yoo Young Ah, who wrote Thirty-Nine and Divorce Attorney Shin.

According to earlier rumours, Won Ji An is reportedly in talks to join the cast. The drama is set to air on JTBC, promising a heartfelt blend of romance, humour, and nostalgia. Stay tuned for more updates!

Captivating performances

Park Seo Joon is a renowned South Korean actor who is celebrated for his captivating performances in numerous popular television dramas and films.

The South Korean actor, who was born in Seoul in 1988, gained widespread recognition through his leading roles in various successful Korean dramas, including “Kill Me, Heal Me,” “She Was Pretty,” “Hwarang,” “Fight for My Way,” “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim,” and “Itaewon Class.”

His talent extends beyond the small screen, with notable film appearances including “The Chronicles of Evil,” “Midnight Runners,” “The Divine Fury,” “Parasite,” “Concrete Utopia,” and “The Marvels.”

Park Seo-joon’s versatility, charming personality, and dedication to his craft have earned him a massive global following, solidifying his status as one of South Korea’s most sought-after actors.