Park Ji Hyun is gearing up for a perilous assignment in the upcoming episode of SBS’s “Flex x Cop”! The drama, featuring a reunion of former “Yumi’s Cells” co-stars Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun, narrates the tale of an immature third-generation chaebol heir who unexpectedly becomes a detective.

Spoilers ahead

In the preceding installment, Jin Yi Soo (Ahn Bo Hyun) and Lee Kang Hyun (Park Ji Hyun) successfully extracted a confession from the culprit involved in stalking and murdering the actress in their case.

However, the plot thickened when Kang Hyun, in an attempt to meet a potential whistleblower from Oryun Community, discovered the individual dead.

To add to the suspense, it was revealed that Kang Hyun’s father, Hyung Joon (Kwon Hae Hyo), had been investigating a mass suicide at Oryun Community before being framed and dismissed from the police force.

Newly unveiled stills from the upcoming episode depict Kang Hyun going undercover as a member of the Oryun Community cult. Concealing her identity with large glasses and adopting an innocent appearance, Kang Hyun’s sharp gaze hints at the tension surrounding her mission.

One image shows her donning meditation attire adorned with the Oryun Community logo, indicating her full immersion into the cult.

Safely navigating her way out

In a suspenseful shot, Kang Hyun, resembling a secret agent, navigates the Oryun Community at night. Silently sneaking out of her dorm while others sleep, she embarks on the risky mission of meticulously exploring every corner of the cult.

The question of whether Kang Hyun will safely navigate her way out of this perilous situation hangs in the balance.

For those eager to discover Kang Hyun’s fate, tune in to the next episode of “Flex x Cop” on March 8 at 10 p.m. KST!

Park Ji Hyun started acting in 2017 and quickly gained recognition for her versatile roles. She’s acted in both films and television dramas, playing characters that range from scared explorers in horror movies to determined historical figures.