Park Bom’s new ‘face’ lift for 2NE1 fans

November 9, 2024

KOREA: According to Allkpop, Park Bom from 2NE1 has amazed fans with her stunning transformation, showcasing a look reminiscent of her peak years after a successful diet.

On Nov 8, Park Bom posted an update on Instagram with photos captioned, “Park Bom ♥ Now, the 2NE1 concert in the Philippines.”

The photos feature her taking a selfie during practice for the upcoming concert, capturing fans’ attention with her various expressions and angles.

Photo: Instagram/Park Bom

Signature charm

In a close-up shot, Park Bom’s large, expressive eyes and defined features accentuate her signature charm.

She is dressed in a form-fitting black sleeveless top that draws attention to her newly toned jawline and shoulders, showcasing her smaller frame.

Her weight loss has brought out a sharper jawline and smoother shoulder lines, giving her an elegant yet youthful look.

Her confident expressions and casually tousled hair enhance this mature, sophisticated aura, drawing praise from fans.

Healthy and vibrant return

Park Bom has previously faced health issues related to weight gain, but her latest images reflect a healthy and vibrant return.

See also  Expectations are high for Park Bom's transformation before 2NE1's 15th anniversary reunion

With remarks like “She’s back to her prime” and “Her sharp jawline is beautiful,” fans have praised her change.

2NE1 just finished their ‘2024 2NE1 CONCERT [WELCOME BACK] IN SEOUL,’ at Olympic Park from Nov 4 to 6.

Park Bom and her fellow 2NE1 members are set to continue touring Asia, performing in cities such as Manila, Jakarta, Kobe, and Hong Kong.

Iconic beauty

With her refreshed look and iconic beauty generating buzz, fans eagerly anticipate seeing Park Bom on stage during the tour’s upcoming shows.

Park Bom is a talented South Korean singer best known for being a member of the iconic girl group 2NE1.

Born on March 24, 1984, in Seoul, South Korea, she began her musical journey under YG Entertainment, featuring on tracks by labelmates like Big Bang and Lexy.

In 2009, she debuted as the main vocalist of 2NE1, a group that quickly rose to international fame with their unique style and powerful performances.

