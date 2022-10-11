Home News Featured News Parents vs Kids: ‘Reasons we shouldn’t bring children shopping’ VS 'Reasons not...

Parents vs Kids: ‘Reasons we shouldn’t bring children shopping’ VS ‘Reasons not to have parents who keep playing phone’

By Anna Maria Romero
A woman posted several photos of young children lying down on the floor at groceries, malls, and restaurants, appearing to either throw tantrums, suffer exhaustion or simply bored to death!

Ms Felicia Ng captioned this, “Reasons We Shouldn’t Bring Children To Shopping,” in a post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Sunday (Oct 9).

The post has appeared to delight many Facebook users and has since gone on to be shared numerous times and has received many comments.

 

Some netizens, however, wrote about the joys of parenting.

U guys missing out all the fun having kids….,” wrote one “proud father of 3.”

Another commented, “Reason not to have parents keep playing phone,” as a couple of the photos showed adults nearby, presumably the parents, who were busy on their mobile phones while the children lay on the ground.

This comment also got a number of responses.

But one parent asked, “When we will stop to pass judgmental comments on other parenting? Children just test how far they can influence their decisions.”

In response to pushback, this parent also wrote, “When children get more attention they throw tantrums more. You have zero knowledge about parenting. During a tantrum, it is best to ignore the kid until he/she is calm down. They are just learning how to handle emotional outbrust.”

 

“If you dont want to raise spoil brat, just ignore bad behavior, they will quickly get over it. By giving attention during tantrum, you are just rewarding and reinforcing bad behavior,” the parent wrote in a comment to the poster.

Another parent appeared to agree, “For me it’s normal for children like that to have been worse than that…..kids need time to learning control emotions.”

“They just need their time to calm down,” one commenter chimed in.

Another commenter shared the story of a parent who allows this to happen.

Another netizen wrote, “Love how chill the parents are.”

‘This is called parenting’: Netizens slam person who took a video of a mum smacking toddler for ‘almost 30 mins’ at Hougang pool

