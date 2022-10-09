MOM: Maids in Singapore must get 1 mandatory rest day per month from Jan 1 2023; employers are also responsible for their health & well-being

- Advertisement -

From Jan 1, 2023, employers must provide their migrant domestic workers with at least one rest day a month that cannot be compensated away, said the Ministry of Manpower on Friday (Oct 7).

Employers are now encouraged to initiate discussions with their helpers ahead of the effective date using the MDW rest day guide.

According to MOM, the rest day can be one full day or two half days on any day of the week.

Rest days allow MDWs to recharge and rest from work, and provide more opportunities for them to form a network of support outside the household.

“Having a well-rested MDW will benefit both the MDW and employer in the long term and can help to foster a more harmonious working relationship,” said MOM.

Furthermore, MOM will work with its partners to expand recreational spaces and activities for helpers to have more options for spending their days off.

Although the news was well received by the online community, some concerns were highlighted by helpers, such as the responsibilities on rest days.

“I also don’t understand how the employer understands one whole day off. So it means 24 hours off. But most employers let their helper go out on Sunday at 9 or 10 am and must go back around 5 or 6 pm,” said Facebook user Chie-chie Teska.

She added that helpers still need to cook for the family before leaving and cook dinner when they come back. “So, actually, it’s not a day off. Maybe you should also look for that MOM.”

“My employer, last time before I go out at 11 am, I need to clean the house. I go home at 5 pm need to cook dinner and clean the house again; it’s very tiring; that’s why I don’t want to go off days already,” confirmed Facebook user Rosalyn Dionisio. /TISG

