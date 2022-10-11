Home News Featured News Resident moves out of Punggol, cites terrible smell, depressing carparks, slow lifts...

Resident moves out of Punggol, cites terrible smell, depressing carparks, slow lifts and neighbours with noisy kids

Photo: Taken from Google maps/used for illustration purposes only

A resident who moved out of Punggol realized that his previous home had multiple issues, such as a suffocating smell, depressing carparks, lack of proper food centres, passing aeroplane sounds, and more...

By Hana O
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

A resident who moved out of Punggol realized that his previous home had multiple issues, such as a suffocating smell, depressing carparks, lack of proper food centres, passing aeroplane sounds, and more.

“Finally moved out from Punggol, which was eye-opening and an experience which not everyone in Singapore will ever experience,” said a Facebook group Complaint Singapore member on Oct 7.

The individual cited several characteristics or issues in Punggol that were not present in the central area where he currently lives.

“The smell from Pasir Gudang is terrible every day. I can feel suffocated in the morning and need to clear my throat. Now on the central side, the air so fresh no more this problem,” said the resident.

He noted that the carparks in Punggol were “depressing, dark and dirty” compared to even older estates. Furthermore, pedestrians need to be cautious towards “reckless drivers going against traffic and speeding in carpark corners.”

Regarding lifts, the resident said he would wait up to 10 minutes for a lift “and always full and packed with inconsiderate people who don’t move inwards.”

Another issue was from the young couple neighbours with noisy kids. “Parents don’t care probably have a lot of problems themselves. Their faces show a lot of sadness… that you would want to avoid to contract negativity,” he noted.

Heavy traffic was also a problem, topped with “hell drivers” who were not present in the central area. “Probably having a hard life, must pity them for paying high instalments for full car loans and HDB loans,” said the observant resident.

It appears that the area doesn’t have “proper food centres” or more expensive options than other places.

“Aeroplanes flying up and down every day and jet sound pouring all over your neighbourhood” was the last issue highlighted by the individual.

Previous Punggol residents agreed with the post and added more concerns, such as too much sunlight everywhere except where laundry is hung or poor airflow through HDB flats.

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

Facebook user Ferlone Chao said he began saving more money after moving out of Punggol. /TISG

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

HDB resale flats in Tampines and Punggol sold for over S$1 million, more records broken

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Featured News

Singtel subsidiary Dialog hacked, data leaked on dark web; Optus under investigation

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel) was dealt with another blow as on Monday 10 Oct, a second subsidiary Dialog Group, an IT services company based in Australia was targeted in a cyberattack which could ‘potentially affect fewer than 20 of...
Read more
Home News

SDP’s Bryan Lim resumes house visit after daughter’s PSLE

It’s not only a work-life balance for Singapore Democratic Party’s Bryan Lim, but he has to ensure when he needs to prioritise between his...
Read more
Home News

Possible high medical cost prevention on WP’s Jamus Lim mind while out hiking ahead of Jeju Island trip

The Workers’ Party member of parliament Jamus Lim was out at MacRitchie and walked through the trail of Bukit Timah Nature Reserve with residents...
Read more
Domestic Helpers

MOM: Maids in Singapore must get 1 mandatory rest day per month from Jan 1 2023; employers are also responsible for their health &...

From Jan 1, 2023, employers must provide their migrant domestic workers with at least one rest day a month that cannot be compensated away,...
Read more
Featured News

Parents vs Kids: ‘Reasons we shouldn’t bring children shopping’ VS ‘Reasons not to have parents who keep playing phone’

A woman posted several photos of young children lying down on the floor at groceries, malls, and restaurants, appearing to either throw tantrums, suffer...
Read more
Featured News

Singtel subsidiary Dialog hacked, data leaked on dark web; Optus under investigation

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel) was dealt with another blow as on Monday 10 Oct, a second subsidiary Dialog Group,...
Read more
Home News

SDP’s Bryan Lim resumes house visit after daughter’s PSLE

It’s not only a work-life balance for Singapore Democratic Party’s Bryan Lim, but he has to ensure when he...
Read more
Home News

Possible high medical cost prevention on WP’s Jamus Lim mind while out hiking ahead of Jeju Island trip

The Workers’ Party member of parliament Jamus Lim was out at MacRitchie and walked through the trail of Bukit...
Read more
Domestic Helpers

MOM: Maids in Singapore must get 1 mandatory rest day per month from Jan 1 2023; employers are also responsible for their health &...

From Jan 1, 2023, employers must provide their migrant domestic workers with at least one rest day a month...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore