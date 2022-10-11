Resident moves out of Punggol, cites terrible smell, depressing carparks, slow lifts and neighbours with noisy kids

- Advertisement -

A resident who moved out of Punggol realized that his previous home had multiple issues, such as a suffocating smell, depressing carparks, lack of proper food centres, passing aeroplane sounds, and more.

“Finally moved out from Punggol, which was eye-opening and an experience which not everyone in Singapore will ever experience,” said a Facebook group Complaint Singapore member on Oct 7.

The individual cited several characteristics or issues in Punggol that were not present in the central area where he currently lives.

“The smell from Pasir Gudang is terrible every day. I can feel suffocated in the morning and need to clear my throat. Now on the central side, the air so fresh no more this problem,” said the resident.

He noted that the carparks in Punggol were “depressing, dark and dirty” compared to even older estates. Furthermore, pedestrians need to be cautious towards “reckless drivers going against traffic and speeding in carpark corners.”

Regarding lifts, the resident said he would wait up to 10 minutes for a lift “and always full and packed with inconsiderate people who don’t move inwards.”

Another issue was from the young couple neighbours with noisy kids. “Parents don’t care probably have a lot of problems themselves. Their faces show a lot of sadness… that you would want to avoid to contract negativity,” he noted.

Heavy traffic was also a problem, topped with “hell drivers” who were not present in the central area. “Probably having a hard life, must pity them for paying high instalments for full car loans and HDB loans,” said the observant resident.

It appears that the area doesn’t have “proper food centres” or more expensive options than other places.

“Aeroplanes flying up and down every day and jet sound pouring all over your neighbourhood” was the last issue highlighted by the individual.

Previous Punggol residents agreed with the post and added more concerns, such as too much sunlight everywhere except where laundry is hung or poor airflow through HDB flats.

Facebook user Ferlone Chao said he began saving more money after moving out of Punggol. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg