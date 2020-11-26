Home News Featured News MPs organised ribbon cutting ceremony and lion dance for a mere...

PAP MPs organised ribbon cutting ceremony and lion dance for a mere carpark too

Nearly a decade later, netizens recall the excessive carpark inauguration ceremony as they respond to similar events Hong Kah North MP Amy Khor conducted in her ward

Photo: YT screencapture

Jewel Stolarchuk

Some netizens have recalled how People’s Action Party () parliamentarians organised a ribbon cutting ceremony and even a lion dance to open a temporary carpark during an election period several years ago, as Singaporeans expressed distaste over the way PAP MP Amy Khor inaugurated a recycling initiative and a temporary bus stop, this month.

Ahead of the 2011 general election nine years ago, ruling party members then-Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hian, Janil Puthucheary, Teo Ser Luck, Zainal Sapari and Gan Thiam Poh came together to open a temporary carpark near Block 537 at the Punggol Angsana estate of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC.

The PAP MPs stood in a row and cut a large ribbon to open the temporary carpark while confetti cannons erupted, spraying coloured pieces of paper in the air. The MPs also enjoyed a lion dance at the premises.

The event was filmed and posted online by the Pasir Ris West Young PAP’s Facebook page. The video went viral back in 2011, with Singaporeans calling the show excessive and a waste of resources, effort and time.

Noted blogger mrbrown said, then: “That must have been one difficult ribbon to cut, requiring so many Party talents. What’s next for [Mr Teo’s] intrepid team? Officiating the opening of an umbrella?”

Nearly a decade later, netizens have remembered the excessive carpark inauguration ceremony as they responded to similar events Hong Kah North MP Amy Khor conducted in her ward.

On 15 Nov, Dr Khor launched the HKN Go Green Movement 2020 at Hong Kah North Community Club by removing a ribbon that was placed on a recycling bin. Just over a week later, she organised another ribbon cutting ceremony to open the temporary bus stop 40331 at Blk 460D Bt Batok West Ave 9.

Criticising Dr Khor for trying too hard, netizens on social media felt that this was just another instance of ‘wayang’ – or acting – that fell flat.

Dr Amy Khor draws flak for conducting ribbon cutting ceremony for temporary bus stop

