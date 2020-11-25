Home News Featured News Dr Amy Khor draws flak for conducting ribbon cutting ceremony for temporary...

Dr Amy Khor draws flak for conducting ribbon cutting ceremony for temporary bus stop

Criticising Dr Khor for wasting resources and trying too hard, netizens on social media sarcastically said that the MP must have too much time on her hands and that she should have organised a lion dance while she was at it

Senior Minister of State Dr Amy Khor has drawn flak online for conducting a ribbon cutting ceremony as she unveiled a new temporary bus stop in her Hong Kah North SMC ward, yesterday morning (23 Nov).

Some netizens also pointed out this is not the first time Dr Khor has cut a ribbon to open a community project. Earlier this month, on 15 Nov, Dr Khor launched the HKN Go Green Movement 2020 at Hong Kah North Community Club by removing a ribbon that was placed on a recycling bin.

Just over a week later, Dr Khor cut a red ribbon to open the temporary bus stop 40331 at Blk 460D Bt Batok West Ave 9, alongside Land Transport Authority (LTA) officers, grassroots leaders and residents.

In her post, Dr Khor said that the temporary bus stop was constructed after residents provided feedback. Thanking her grassroots team for their hard work, the ruling party politician revealed that she got the LTA to expedite the work so her residents can benefit early.

While some Facebook users were wowed by the bus stop, the majority of netizens online poked fun at Dr Khor for opening the bus stop with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Asserting the ceremony was excessive, many netizens felt that this was just another instance of ‘wayang’ – or acting – that fell flat.

Criticising Dr Khor for wasting resources and trying too hard, netizens on social media sarcastically said that the MP must have too much time on her hands and that she should have organised a lion dance while she was at it. Read the top comments here:

