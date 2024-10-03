SINGAPORE: A recent survey by Globalization Partners (GP) has highlighted the growing aspirations of Singaporean professionals in their pursuit of international career opportunities. The survey, which engaged 2,000 executives and 4,000 professionals across six markets, found that over one-third (33%) of Singaporean workers are considering relocating abroad for career development. This contrasts sharply with the global average of just 19%.

The findings reveal a strong preference among Singaporeans for employment with global firms, with 90% expressing interest in such opportunities—significantly higher than the global average of 80%. This enthusiasm for international employment is largely driven by the prospect of improved remuneration and benefits, with 75% of respondents citing this as the most appealing factor, marking an increase from 62% in 2023.

While many Singaporean employees view international experience as essential for career advancement, the survey also highlighted ongoing challenges. Issues such as language barriers, cultural differences, time zone challenges, and decreased visibility with management continue to pose hurdles for those seeking global roles.

Interestingly, the survey noted a shift in perceptions regarding the ability of global firms to navigate economic uncertainties. Although fewer employees believe these companies are better prepared for such challenges, 40% now feel that global firms are more adept at managing geopolitical pressures, an increase from 34% the previous year.

Moreover, the survey revealed a keen interest in the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) among Singaporean workers, with 97% expressing enthusiasm for its ability to automate tasks and enhance analytical processes. However, a significant portion—36%—harbors concerns about the implications of AI on their job security, fearing that their contributions may be undervalued by management.

Featured image by Depositphotos