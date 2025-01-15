SINGAPORE: The latest Workplace Report from ADP Research has revealed concerning trends regarding employee confidence in their career development, with just a quarter of the global workforce believing they possess the necessary skills to advance to the next level.

The situation in Singapore mirrors this global sentiment, with roughly the same proportion of respondents expressing similar concerns about their ability to progress professionally.

The findings of the report, which surveyed employees across various sectors worldwide, also provide some insight into how employers are responding to these challenges.

Only 17% of employees globally strongly believe that their employers are adequately investing in their career development, while a slightly higher 23% of Singaporean respondents share this positive view.

This marks a small but notable difference, with Singapore outperforming the global average in terms of employee satisfaction with employer investment in skill-building opportunities.

The report points to a clear correlation between a company’s investment in employee development and its overall performance.

Companies that equip their employees with the skills necessary for future success tend to experience higher productivity, increased employee retention, and a stronger reputation in the marketplace.

Skilled and trained employees are more productive but also demonstrate greater loyalty to their employers, which can translate into a more engaged and committed workforce.

However, the report also highlights a critical issue: Despite the acknowledged importance of skill development, a surprisingly small percentage of employees have taken the initiative to upgrade their skills within two years of being hired.

This suggests a gap between the desire for career progression and the action needed to achieve it, further emphasizing the need for both employers and employees to prioritize continuous professional growth.

The findings call for more strategic efforts from organizations to address this skills gap and ensure that workers are equipped to meet the demands of an ever-evolving job market.