SINGAPORE: The National University of Singapore (NUS) Medicine and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have announced plans to position Singapore as the Forum’s first-ever Centre for Health and Healthcare Country Lighthouse. This partnership will showcase Singapore’s transformation in healthcare and position the nation as a global leader in the sector.

The joint initiative aims to put Singapore’s healthcare success story on the international stage, focusing on the nation’s efforts to revolutionise its healthcare system. Through this collaboration, NUS Medicine and WEF seek to create a platform for the exchange of best practices among leaders from both the public and private sectors, fostering knowledge sharing that could benefit nations worldwide.

At the core of the partnership is a shared objective to advance health equity through digital healthcare transformation. The project will not only address the key drivers of health inequities in Singapore but also in neighbouring countries across the region.

A particular emphasis will be placed on identifying and piloting public-private partnerships that can create tangible impacts on health equity.

Additionally, the initiative will explore innovative opportunities for leveraging digital tools, data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to address healthcare disparities. By developing place-based partnerships, the collaboration aims to implement solutions that could make a significant difference to underserved communities in the region.

This partnership signals the start of several developments, including the establishment of a global dialogue and learning network. The initiative will foster new partnerships and build a community focused on addressing the challenges and opportunities in global healthcare, while also testing and activating new solutions in real-world settings.