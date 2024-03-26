SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has revealed that a staggering 5.1 million travellers crossed Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from 8 to 18 March during the school holidays.

On 15 March, a record-breaking half a million travellers crossed the land checkpoints, highlighting the magnitude of the influx.

While revealing that traveller volume at the land checkpoints has surged since the reopening of borders between Singapore and Malaysia, ICA said that the high volume of travellers has resulted in extensive traffic congestion, particularly during peak periods.

Car travellers experienced waits of up to three hours during the school holidays this month before clearance through immigration, with ICA attributing the congestion to traffic tailbacks from Malaysia.

ICA anticipates even heavier traffic during the upcoming public holidays and festivals, including Good Friday, Qing Ming Festival, and Hari Raya Puasa.

The period from Thursday, 28 March to Sunday, 14 April 2024, is expected to see a new surge in traveller volume at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

Given these projections, travellers are advised to account for additional waiting time and plan their journeys accordingly. All travellers are urged to cooperate and be patient to ensure smooth checkpoint operations.

ICA emphasizes the importance of adhering to traffic rules, maintaining lane discipline, and cooperating with ICA officers during this period of heightened traffic activity.

The authority advises all travellers to use the new QR code system instead of passports for quicker immigration clearance.

Motorists are advised to stay updated on the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journeys and avoid queue cutting to prevent congestion and ensure safety.