Featured News Home News

Job vacancies hit 6-year high with 47.3% surge in Singapore’s labour market

ByJewel Stolarchuk

March 26, 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s labour market witnessed a remarkable surge in job vacancies, reaching a six-year-high in 2023, with vacancies soaring by 47.3%.

According to recent reports, this surge, the highest since 2018, reflects a dynamic shift in the country’s economic landscape.

The Ministry of Manpower released data indicating that the proportion of newly created positions rose significantly to 47.3% in 2023, compared to 41.8% in 2018, underscoring the economy’s evolving needs.

This increase in job openings was predominantly propelled by business expansion and restructuring initiatives across various sectors.

In particular, the demand for Professionals, Managers, Executives, and Technicians (PMET) positions surged to 57.2% in 2023, up from 39.2% in 2013, with a notable emphasis on roles within the technology sector.

Software developers and system analysts emerged as some of the top vacancies within the PMET category.

Employers demonstrated a growing preference for skilled workers, as evidenced by 74.9% of vacancies prioritizing relevant experience and skills over academic qualifications in 2023, compared to 67.1% in 2017.

See also  Women earn 6% less than men for similar work in Singapore: Manpower Ministry

Moreover, 68.3% of employers expressed openness to hiring candidates with lower qualifications but possessing relevant experience or skills.

Efforts to address the shortage in non-PMET jobs have yielded positive results, with the proportion of unfilled vacancies for at least six months declining to 23.5% in 2023.

These efforts have been bolstered by initiatives aimed at technology adoption and skills upgrading.

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting upskilling and reskilling endeavours through the Career Conversion Programmes (CCPs) and Jobs Transformation Maps (JTMs).

Employers are encouraged to embrace skills-based hiring practices and enhance job attractiveness to tap into a broader talent pool.

Initiatives such as Flexible Work Arrangements (FWAs) and job redesign, facilitated by the Productivity Solutions Grant, seek to not only improve job accessibility but also promote a supportive work environment conducive to sustainable growth and productivity.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Featured News Malaysia

Father and daughter walk 6km daily to her school for the sake of her education so that she becomes a “successful child someday”

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Relationships

Mother and son forced to work two jobs to support his jobless dad, who refuses to cut down his overspending on cigarettes, food and beer

October 6, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Home News

“Who will take responsibility and pay for the tons of water wastage?” — S’poreans ask after burst underground pipe flooded parts of Marine Parade

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | Can all Singaporeans really achieve FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) while still living in Singapore?

October 6, 2024 Letters to the Editor
Opinion Sense And Nonsense

Singapore Turf Club and Block 1 East Coast Road: Two different fates

October 6, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
In the Hood

Stairway to ‘dumb gym bro’ — Netizens poke fun at resident for turning HDB staircase into his own personal ‘fitness studio’

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Malaysia

Father and daughter walk 6km daily to her school for the sake of her education so that she becomes a “successful child someday”

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.