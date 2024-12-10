SINGAPORE: The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) has announced that starting Jan 1, 2025, employees will be able to stay employed until the age of 64, with the option for re-employment until 69 for those who are eligible and willing.

According to The Straits Times report, this move, which comes 1½ years ahead of the national timeline, reinforces NTUC’s commitment to promoting age-inclusive employment practices.

Currently, the retirement age stands at 63, and the re-employment age at 68, following changes made in 2022. The Government’s 2019 plan outlined a gradual increase in the retirement age to 65 and the re-employment age to 70 by 2030.

In line with this, the Public Service Division announced earlier this year that the public sector would raise its retirement age to 64 and re-employment age to 69 starting July 1, 2025—one year after NTUC’s early implementation.

Retirement, re-employment adjustments

NTUC’s decision to adjust its retirement and re-employment policies once again ahead of schedule marks the second time since 2019 that the organization has taken proactive steps to support its older workforce.

Previously, NTUC raised the retirement age to 63 and the re-employment age to 68 in 2021, also ahead of the national timeline.

“We are committed to engaging employees early as they approach retirement to discuss their plans and offer targeted training to ensure they remain relevant,” NTUC shared in a statement.

The labour movement ensures that employees who choose re-employment maintain their salary and benefits unless they mutually agree to changes in their job scope or role.

NTUC also emphasizes the importance of continued learning for older workers, offering tailored development programs, health screenings, retirement planning, job redesign, and flexible work arrangements to accommodate their evolving needs.

In its statement, NTUC highlighted that more than 2,350 employees over the age of 63 are currently employed across NTUC, NTUC Club, NTUC Enterprise, and its affiliated businesses, such as FairPrice Group, Income Insurance, NTUC First Campus, NTUC Health, and NTUC LearningHub.

Of these, approximately 448 employees will benefit from the early retirement age increase, while 270 employees will benefit from the raised re-employment age.

The changes will also apply to NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute and industrial relations officers, ensuring broader coverage across the organization.

NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng expressed the organization’s dedication to providing older workers with meaningful employment opportunities.

“By raising the retirement and re-employment age ahead of the national schedule, we are fostering a more inclusive workforce,” he said.

“We value the wealth of experience, dedication, and resilience older workers bring to the table, which are crucial to our economy and the future of Singapore.”

Equal access to training, opportunities

NTUC also plans to continue advocating for older workers, ensuring equal access to training and job redesign opportunities that help them stay competitive in an evolving workforce.

Ms. Sarminah Tamsir, 62, a manager in NTUC’s strategy department, welcomed the new policies. Having spent 15 years with NTUC, Sarminah has had opportunities to broaden her experience across different departments.

She is now in discussions about taking on a redesigned role that aligns with her needs while supporting the department’s goals.

“This milestone marks the start of a new chapter in my journey with the labour movement, which I deeply care about,” she said. “I am excited to continue contributing.”

As part of its ongoing efforts, NTUC remains dedicated to fostering a workforce where older workers are supported and celebrated for their contributions to a stronger, more inclusive economy.