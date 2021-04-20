now,-only-50-persons-allowed-at-indoor-gatherings-in-j&k,-100-outdoors

- Advertisement -

Srinagar — In view of the increasing Covid cases in J&K, the administration on Sunday announced a string of measures to control the pandemic including suspension of offline classes in colleges and universities, and putting further cap on indoor and outdoor gatherings to 50 and 100 respectively. .

Liuetenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s office tweeted late evening that all universities and colleges in J&K shall remain closed for imparting on-campus or in-person education to the students till May 15, except for the courses or programmes that require physical presence of students on account of laboratory, research, thesis work and internship etc.

“Colleges will move to online teaching mode,” he said.

Similarly, all schools in J&K, which were closed from April 4, shall continue to remain closed for imparting on-campus/in-person education to the students till May 15.

The administration has also put a ceiling on the number of people permitted to attend gatherings or functions to 20 in case of funerals, 50 for all kinds of gatherings at indoor venues and 100 for all kind of gatherings at outdoor venues.

“Matadors, buses, mini buses and other modes of public transport shall ply strictly as per their authorised seating capacity. No standing will be allowed,” the LG said.

“All passengers or travelers coming to J&K, whether by rail, road or air, will have to compulsorily undergo a Covid-19 antigen test through any of the prescribed methods as per the protocol of the GoJK,” Sinha’s office stated.

The LG wanted district magistrates to put in place an effective mechanism to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour in all crowded markets and shopping complexes and malls.

