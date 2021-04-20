International COVID 19 Now, only 50 persons allowed at indoor gatherings in J&K, 100 outdoors

Now, only 50 persons allowed at indoor gatherings in J&K, 100 outdoors

Indoor gatherings at J&K can only have up to 50 people

now,-only-50-persons-allowed-at-indoor-gatherings-in-j&k,-100-outdoors

Author

Hindustan Times

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID 19
- Advertisement -

Srinagar — In view of the increasing Covid cases in J&K, the administration on Sunday announced a string of measures to control the pandemic including suspension of offline classes in colleges and universities, and putting further cap on indoor and outdoor gatherings to 50 and 100 respectively. .

Liuetenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s office tweeted late evening that all universities and colleges in J&K shall remain closed for imparting on-campus or in-person education to the students till May 15, except for the courses or programmes that require physical presence of students on account of laboratory, research, thesis work and internship etc.

“Colleges will move to online teaching mode,” he said.

Similarly, all schools in J&K, which were closed from April 4, shall continue to remain closed for imparting on-campus/in-person education to the students till May 15.

- Advertisement -

The administration has also put a ceiling on the number of people permitted to attend gatherings or functions to 20 in case of funerals, 50 for all kinds of gatherings at indoor venues and 100 for all kind of gatherings at outdoor venues.

“Matadors, buses, mini buses and other modes of public transport shall ply strictly as per their authorised seating capacity. No standing will be allowed,” the LG said.

“All passengers or travelers coming to J&K, whether by rail, road or air, will have to compulsorily undergo a Covid-19 antigen test through any of the prescribed methods as per the protocol of the GoJK,” Sinha’s office stated.

The LG wanted district magistrates to put in place an effective mechanism to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour in all crowded markets and shopping complexes and malls.Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Post goes viral of man who wants to extend hospital stay as nobody cares for him at home

Singapore — A netizen has urged readers on Facebook to take care of their parents while they are still alive, after overhearing an elderly man in a hospital ask to stay longer since, he said, no one took care of him...
View Post
Asia

Praise for student who eats lunch discreetly out of respect for Muslim friends fasting

Singapore - A student has garnered praise for his sensitivity towards his Muslim friends fasting for Ramadan by eating his lunch discreetly. Syafiq Izwan Kassim, a teacher in Malaysia, took to Facebook on Wednesday (Apr 14) to share an experience with one...
View Post
Featured News

Troubles not over: Leong Sze Hian ordered to pay another S$130,000 for legal costs, disbursements

Singapore— Blogger Leong Sze Hian celebrated a little too early when he thanked Singaporeans on Facebook on Apr 4 for contributing the S$133,000 he was ordered to pay by the High Court as damages to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. His legal...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent